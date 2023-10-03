Home

HIGHLIGHTS | Asian Games 2023 Cricket: India Qualify For Semis With 23 Runs Win Over Nepal

India Vs Nepal (IND vs NEP), Asian Games 2023 Match Cricket Score and Updates: India Qualify For Semis With 23 Runs Win Over Nepal. Check Updates.

LIVE Updates | IND Vs NEP, Asian Games 2023 Cricket Score: India Eye Semi-Final Spot.

LIVE | India Vs Nepal (IND vs NEP), Asian Games 2023 Cricket, Quarter-Final Score and Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Team India posted a massive score of 202 runs at the loss of 4 wickets against Nepal in the first cricket quarter-finals of the Asian Games 2023 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou, on Tuesday. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century and Rinku Singh’s blitz finish helped India finish with a mammoth of a score.

IND vs NEP Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sai Kishore, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

Nepal: Rohit Kumar Paudel, Mahamad Asif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Abinash Bohara, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Karan Kc, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Malla

