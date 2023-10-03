Top Recommended Stories

  HIGHLIGHTS | Asian Games 2023 Cricket: India Qualify For Semis With 23 Runs Win Over Nepal
HIGHLIGHTS | Asian Games 2023 Cricket: India Qualify For Semis With 23 Runs Win Over Nepal

India Vs Nepal (IND vs NEP), Asian Games 2023 Match Cricket Score and Updates: India Qualify For Semis With 23 Runs Win Over Nepal. Check Updates.

Updated: October 3, 2023 10:07 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Nikhil

LIVE Updates | IND Vs NEP, Asian Games 2023 Cricket Score: India Eye Semi-Final Spot.

LIVE | India Vs Nepal (IND vs NEP), Asian Games 2023 Cricket, Quarter-Final Score and Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Team India posted a massive score of 202 runs at the loss of 4 wickets against Nepal in the first cricket quarter-finals of the Asian Games 2023 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou, on Tuesday. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century and Rinku Singh’s blitz finish helped India finish with a mammoth of a score.

IND vs NEP Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sai Kishore, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

Nepal: Rohit Kumar Paudel, Mahamad Asif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Abinash Bohara, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Karan Kc, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Malla

Live Updates

  • Oct 3, 2023 9:55 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs NEP, Asian Games 2023 Cricket Score: India advance to semi-final with 23 runs win.

  • Oct 3, 2023 9:54 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs NEP, Asian Games 2023 Cricket Score: Shivam Dube bowls the final over. FIVE DOT BALLS to start the over, then a SIX ! from Karan KC to end it. India win the match by 23 runs. NEP 179/9 (20)

  • Oct 3, 2023 9:50 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs NEP, Asian Games 2023 Cricket Score: SIX! and FOUR!! from Karan KC. Avesh strikes back on the final ball and gets his third wicket. NEP 173/9 (19)

  • Oct 3, 2023 9:43 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs NEP, Asian Games 2023 Cricket Score: OUT!! Arshdeep strikes on the first ball. Avesh got a WICKET!! too on the final ball of the last over. TWO WICKETS! for India on TWO BALLS. NEP 156/8 (17.1)

  • Oct 3, 2023 9:35 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs NEP, Asian Games 2023 Cricket Score: Arshdeep Singh back into the attack. Sundeep Jora gets TWO SIXES!! but Arshdeep strikes back on the fourth ball. OUT!! Jora departs after scoring 29 runs off 12 balls. SIX! from Kami to end the over. NEP 147/6 (16)

  • Oct 3, 2023 9:29 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs NEP, Asian Games 2023 Cricket Score: OUT! Bishnoi strikes again. He dismissed Dipendra Singh on 32 runs off 15 balls. NEP 128/5 (15)

  • Oct 3, 2023 9:25 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs NEP, Asian Games 2023 Cricket Score: HAT-TRICK OF SIXES! from Dipendra Singh against Shivam Dube. 21 runs from the over. NEP 120/4 (14)

  • Oct 3, 2023 9:20 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs NEP, Asian Games 2023 Cricket Score: Sai Kishore back into the attack. SIX! from Sundeep Jora to end the over. 11 from it. NEP 99/4 (13)

  • Oct 3, 2023 9:16 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs NEP, Asian Games 2023 Cricket Score: SIX! from Dipendra Singh to start Shivman Dube’s first over. 10 runs from it. NEP 88/4 (12)

  • Oct 3, 2023 9:12 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Vs NEP, Asian Games 2023 Cricket Score: OUT! LBW!! Ravi Bishnoi strikes again. TWICE! in the same over. He gets the big man, Nepal’s skipper Rohit Paudel on the final ball. NEP 77/4 (11)

