Kanpur: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Test match between India and New Zealand at Green Park, Kanpur. New Zealand got off to a brilliant start in their first innings in response to India's 345 in the first Test match at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur. Will Young (75*) and Tom Latham (50*) have already put on a 128-run unbeaten opening stand at stumps on Day 2. The visitors would be happier the side at the moment with India struggling to break the opening stand. Earlier, Shreyas Iyer (105) scored his maiden Test ton on debut as India were bowled out for 345 in the second session on Day 2 of the first Test match played at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur. Tim Southee was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis as he returned with figures of 5 for 69.