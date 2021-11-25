IND vs NZ, 1st Test Match Highlights

Kanpur: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 1st Test Match between India and New Zealand at the historic Green Park stadium in Kanpur. Check the latest 1st Test Live Score, 1st Test Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Live Score 2021, and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ Test Live Score-FIFTY for Ravindra Jadeja ! | FIFTY! Shreyas Iyer continued to bat sensibly after a brilliant half-century on his Test debut as he and Ravindra Jadeja take Indian cricket team to the safe shores on day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur. India take command versus New Zealand on day 1 of the first Test at Green Park. Earlier, Kyle Jamieson is the man again for New Zealand, he picked up his third wicket – India captain – Ajinkya Rahane (35) departs – New Zealand find their way back in the second session of day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand. The first session belongs to the hosts as young opener Gill hits form instantly (in red-ball cricket) as he scored a brilliant half-century to lead India’s dominance against world champions New Zealand at Green Park stadium. Earlier, skipper Ajinkya Rahane wins Toss, India elect to bat against New Zealand in the first Test at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur. Shreyas Iyer received his debut cap from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar before the start of the first Test. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Test Live Score and IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.Also Read - IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Half-Centuries Help India Reach 258/4 at Stumps

Live Updates

  • 5:50 PM IST

    That’s all we have for today, we’ll see you tomorrow for Day 2, till then goodbye.

  • 4:44 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: Shreyas was bold in his approach on debut, Jadeja didn’t shy away to put the loose ball away. India need this duo to carry on the good work. But the second new ball is moving too. Both will have to start all over again and the morning won’t be easy with swing/seam on offer.

  • 4:34 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: Light not good enough for play to continue and that will be stumps. We lose six overs to the light then.

  • 4:27 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: 50 for Ravindra Jadeja ! The all-rounder gets to his 17th half-century and brings out his sword celebration to the delight of the fans. IND 250/4 (82.3)

  • 4:14 PM IST
    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: 80 gone, India are now at 241/4. Last 10 overs remaining of the day.
  • 4:07 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: SIX! He takes it on this time and reaps the reward! Again, Ajaz Patel sticks with the fuller and down the leg side plan, Shreyas Iyer dances down and hammers this one over mid-wicket. Goes well over the fence. 12 off this over, a good one for the hosts! India 233/4 in 75 overs vs New Zealand in Kanpur

  • 4:04 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ Today: FOUR! That is too easy for Ravindra Jadeja! Too much time and space for Jadeja as this was bowled flatter and wider outside off, Jadeja goes back and spanks this one through covers. Welcomes runs for India! IND 222/4 vs NZ at Green Park

  • 3:55 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Scorecard, 1st Test LIVE: DRINKS! Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja have done really well to take India to safer shores. Both the batters have batted brilliantly and the former also got to his maiden Test fifty. They will look to continue and bat the remaining overs without any fuss. New Zealand bowlers were toiled hard post Tea and will look to break this partnership which is building quite nicely. India 215/4 in 72 overs vs New Zealand

  • 3:35 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Test Live Match Streaming: FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja was leaving all the deliveries that were bowled outside off, this time he is tempted for a drive but gets an outside edge. Southee bowls it full, outside off. Jadeja leans and goes for the drive. The ball goes off the outside edge and flies past the vacant slip cordon for a boundary. IND 210/4 in 69.5 overs vs NZ at Green Park Stadium

  • 3:32 PM IST

    1st Test IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: On middle, Jadeja looks to flick but gets a leading edge to mid-on. He scampers across to the other end. The fielder has a shy at the bowler’s end but misses. There is no one backing up and the batters run two more off overthrows. India cross the 200-mark vs New Zealand