live

Highlights IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Scorecard: India Thump New Zealand By 65 Runs To Go 1-0 In Series

Highlights India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Scorecard: India won by 65 runs

Published: November 20, 2022 4:27 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Vishal Pushkar

ind vs nz 2nd t20, ind vs nz 2nd t20 2022, nz vs ind t20 2nd match, ind vs nz 2nd t20 bcci, ind vs nz 2nd t20 scorecard, cricket score ind vs nz 2nd t20, live cricket score ind vs nz 2nd t20, ind vs nz 2nd t20 dream11 prediction, ind vs nz 2nd t20 date, ind vs nz 2nd t20 full scorecard, ind vs nz 2nd t20 highlights 2022 ind vs nz 2nd t20 hotstar, t20 india new zealand, amazon prime video, prime video, ind vs nz amazon prime video, amazon prime video sports, prime video ind vs nz, prime video live sports, ind vs nz 2nd t20 live, ind vs nz 2nd t20 live streaming, ind vs nz 2nd t20 live score today, india vs new zealand 2nd t20 live, india vs new zealand 2nd t20 live score, india vs new zealand 2nd t20 live streaming, ind vs nz t20 2nd match live, ind vs nz t20 2nd match live score, ind vs nz 2nd t20 match highlights, ind vs nz 2nd t20 today match, ind vs nz 2nd t20 pitch report, ind vs nz 2nd t20 playing 11, ind vs nz 2nd t20 prediction, ind vs nz 2nd t20 match prediction, nz vs ind 2nd t20 live score, ind vs nz 2nd t20 result, ind vs nz 2nd t20 today, ind vs nz 2nd t20 time, ind vs nz 2nd t20 venue, india nz t20 highlights, india vs nz 2nd t20 match highlights, hardik pandya, kane williamson, ishan Kishan,
Highlights India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Scorecard: India won by 65 runs

Highlights | India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Scorecard ,Mount Maunganui: India beat New Zealand by 65 runs to go 1-0 in the series. Deepak Hooda picked up 4 wickets. Suryakumar Yadav hundred powers India to 191/6 after 20 overs. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the second T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday. After the T20I series opener was washed out without a ball being bowled at Sky Stadium, Wellington, on Friday, there is a forecast of rain in the second T20I. But as of now, the atmosphere in the stadium has been dry with overcast skies. Stay tuned for live updates!

Also Read:

Check out the Playing XI NZ vs IND 2nd T20 here:

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya(c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson

Live Updates

  • 4:20 PM IST

  • 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Score: Suryakumar Yadav adjudged player of the match for his incredible innings.

  • 4:14 PM IST

  • 4:13 PM IST

  • 4:13 PM IST

  • 4:05 PM IST

  • 4:01 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Score: OUT!!! Tim Southee is the latest to depart. Deepak Hooda is on a HAT TRICK!! Are we going to see two hat-tricks in a match? NOT TODAY! Milne takes a single. BUT!!! He gets a wicket next ball. India won by 65 runs.

  • 3:58 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Score: OUT!!! Deepak Hooda having a field day with the ball. Rishabh Pant gets a easy stumping. NZ 125/8 after 18.1 overs.

  • 3:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Score: SIX!!! That is a shot of authority by Kane Williamson. FOUR!!! 10 runs off the first 2 balls. A tad too late now. This innings by Williamson will certainly divide social media. OUT!!! Williamson walking off now. NZ need 68 off 13 balls.

  • 3:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Score: SIX!!! Adam Milne gets one over the boundary. Arshdeep Singh bowled it slower but Milne was up for the challenge. NZ 111/6 after 17 overs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 20, 2022 4:27 PM IST