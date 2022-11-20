live

Highlights IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Scorecard: India Thump New Zealand By 65 Runs To Go 1-0 In Series

Highlights | India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Scorecard ,Mount Maunganui: India beat New Zealand by 65 runs to go 1-0 in the series. Deepak Hooda picked up 4 wickets. Suryakumar Yadav hundred powers India to 191/6 after 20 overs. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the second T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday. After the T20I series opener was washed out without a ball being bowled at Sky Stadium, Wellington, on Friday, there is a forecast of rain in the second T20I. But as of now, the atmosphere in the stadium has been dry with overcast skies. Stay tuned for live updates!

Check out the Playing XI NZ vs IND 2nd T20 here:

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya(c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson

