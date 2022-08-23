Highlights India vs Pakistan Press Conference Updates, Asia Cup 2022Also Read - Not Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli; Ex-CSK IPL Star Shane Watson Picks Babar Azam As Best T20 Batter In World

Rohit Sharma-led India takes on arch-rivals Pakistan in arguably the biggest cricket match of the year. The game takes place in Dubai where Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup. So, while India eyes revenge, Pakistan would draw confidence from the fact that they got better of the Men in Blue not long back. In fact, India may face Pakistan thrice in 14 days if things go according to expectations. Also Read - Scott Styris Lavishes Praise On Babar Azam Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup Clash

For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel would be missed while Babar Azam and Co. would miss the services of Shaheen Afridi. Also Read - Double Injury Blow For Bangladesh Ahead Of Asia Cup

As it Happened

Live Updates

  • 2:11 PM IST

  • 1:46 PM IST

    India and Pakistan would be obvious favourites – Wasim and Shastri

  • 1:45 PM IST

    The pressure of the game would be huge. I am looking forward to meeting you people. The cricket would be fascinating – Wasim Akram

  • 1:44 PM IST

    This will be the strongest Asia Cup. The difference between the sides has closed and that would make it interesting. Good start would be important – Shastri

  • 1:41 PM IST

    Surya has been a sensation, Arshdeep too has done well, these are players who are IPL products – Shastri

  • 1:36 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs Pak PC Updates, Asia Cup 2022: Either start when there is dew, unfair advantage should be taken away.

  • 1:30 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs Pak PC Updates, Asia Cup 2022: With no Shaheen, Pakistan lacks variation in the bowling department. Shastri admits left-armers are precious.

  • 1:19 PM IST

    “One innings can make a difference. He needs one innings to get back because the hunger is undiminished” Shastri confident Kohli will make a comeback.

  • 1:18 PM IST

    “Break may help Virat Kohli come back and do wonders” – Shastri

  • 1:14 PM IST

    Pakistan is a young side, the only weakness is the middle-order. Babar Azam, Md. Rizwan are the key. – Wasim Akram