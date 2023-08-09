Top Recommended Stories

Highlights IND vs PAK, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India Beat Pakistan 4-0, Meet Japan In Semis

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 updates: The Indian men's hockey team thrashed Pakistan 4-0 in its final group match of the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.

Updated: August 10, 2023 1:45 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Highlights IND vs PAK, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India Beat Pakistan 4-0, Meet Japan In Semis.

AS IT HAPPENED | IND vs PAK, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Updates

Chennai: The Indian men’s hockey team thrashed Pakistan 4-0 in its final group match of the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, here on Wednesday.

With this dominating win, India finished on the top of the table and will take on fourth placed Japan in the semi-finals.

The Indian team’s victory was powered by a brace from Harmanpreet Singh (15’, 23’) while Jugraj Singh (36’) and Akashdeep Singh (55’) also scored crucial goals to put the seal on the win.

The first quarter commenced with high octane action unfolding on both ends of the pitch. As early as the second minute a penalty corner in favour of Pakistan saw Pathak keep out a venomous strike by Sufiyan.

Recovering quickly, the Indian attackers moved forward with intent, frequently penetrating the Pakistan circle. In the final minutes of the first quarter, captain Harmanpreet Singh slotted home a signature drag flick to give the Indian men’s hockey team the lead in the 15th minute.

The Indian team carried their momentum into the second quarter. A threatening move by Pakistan was thwarted by PR Sreejesh, when he came out of his line to derail Afraz’s pass in the 21st minute. Soon after, Vivek Sagar took a powerful shot on goal that was deflected by the feet of the Pakistani defence resulting in yet another penalty corner.

The ensuing injection was masterfully converted by Harmanpreet Singh in the 23rd minute to complete his brace and make it 2-0 in favour of the Indian men’s hockey Team. The two teams went into the break with the score at 2-0.

The third quarter began with Pakistan eager to reduce the deficit but were unable to outplay the Indian defence. In the 36th minute, the Indian men’s hockey team earned another penalty corner and Hardik Singh’s injection was met by Jugraj Singh who smashed into the back of the net to score the third goal.

In the 43rd minute, Karthi Selvam glided in from the left flank to find Akashdeep Singh, who missed a great opportunity, inches away from goal.

In the fourth quarter, India continued to dominate possession. Their fourth and final goal came in the 55th minute that saw Akashdeep Singh make the most of Mandeep’s pass as he found the back of the net with relative ease.

Live Updates

  • 10:23 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, ACT 2023: Akashdeep made it 4-0 and that’s it!! India win the bragging rights!! They will now face Japan in the semis. FT: IND 4-0 PAK

  • 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, ACT 2023: GOAAL!! We are back for the second half and Jugraj Singh from the penalty corner, makes it 3-0 for the hosts. Pakistan are reeling big time. IND 3-0 PAK

  • 9:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, ACT 2023: It’s half-time! India doubled their lead once again through captain Harmanpreet Singh. IND 2-0 PAK

  • 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, ACT 2023: GOAAAL!! Harmanpreet Singh from the penalty corner gives India a crucial 1-0 lead!! IND 1-0 PAK

  • 8:56 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, ACT 2023: Pakistan were denied a glorious chance of taking the lead. They managed to put it past the Indian goalee Sreejesh, but after a successful referral from India, the goal stands cancelled.

  • 8:44 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, ACT 2023: The high-voltage match is underway in Chennai!!

  • 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, ACT 2023: Pakistan XI : Akmal Hussain, Ahtisham Aslam, Aqeel Ahmad, Arshad Liaqat, Abdul Rana, Abdul Hannan, Zikriya Hayat, Usama Bashir, Umar Bhutta, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Afraz.

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, ACT 2023: India XI: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh.

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, ACT 2023: However, there is a strong chance that India might face off against Pakistan in the semi-final, as the table toppers take on the fourth-placed side in the last four. The team which finishes second will play third spot side on Friday.

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, ACT 2023: “If you can close your ears and focus on the game, we surely can play good hockey. Also, if both the teams play good hockey, it would be a great achievement for Asian hockey.” For India, it would be a battle for the top spot against Malaysia.

