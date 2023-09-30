Top Recommended Stories

Highlights – IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2023: India Crush Pakistan 10-2, Qualify For Semis

India vs Pakistan (Ind vs Pak) Hockey Match Score and Updates, Asian Games 2023: India Crush Pakistan 10-2, Qualify For Semis. This is India's biggest ever win over Pakistan.

Published: September 30, 2023 9:04 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

AS IT HAPPENED | Asian Games 2023, India vs Pakistan, Hockey Updates: India were simply unstoppable on Saturday as Harmanpreet Singh and Co pummelled their arch-rivals Pakistan by a huge margin of 10-2 in a Pool A, Asian Games match. With this victory, India have qualified for the semis. Pakistan after a dismal show will now have to face Japan. This match will decided the second team that will qualify for the semis from Pool A. Harmanpreet Singh was the star of the show as he bagged 4 goals today. Lalit and Varun scored 2 each. For Pakistan Muhammad Khan and Abdul Rana scored from penalty corners.

Mens’s Hockey Squad : PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sanjay, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

Live Updates

  • Sep 30, 2023 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2023: The last group game for India will be against Bangladesh on Monday, 2nd October. The match will start at 1:15 PM IST.

  • Sep 30, 2023 8:05 PM IST

  • Sep 30, 2023 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2023: That’s it!! Full-time!! India have beaten Pakistan 10-2!!! WHAT A GAME!! WHAT A VICTORY!! This is the largest margin win between the sides in this rivalry fixture. FT: IND 10-2 PAK

  • Sep 30, 2023 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2023: Few minutes left for the game to end and India with this victory have now booked a spot in the semis. IND 10-2 PAK

  • Sep 30, 2023 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2023: GOAAAL!! Varun Kumar scores from the penalty spot!!! India lead 10-2!! I repeat 10-2 over their arch-rivals!! This is the first time, a team have scored double-digit goals in this fixture. IND 10-2 PAK (4th QTR)

  • Sep 30, 2023 7:42 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2023: India press hard for a 10th goal!! Pakistan are clearly chasing shadows now! IND 9-2 PAK (4th QTR)

  • Sep 30, 2023 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2023: GOAAL!!! INDIA ON CLOUD 9!!! Lalit finally gets his goal!! India lead 9-2!!! IND 9-2 PAK (4th QTR)

  • Sep 30, 2023 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2023: GOAL!!! India score their 8th goal and Pakistan’s defence have been horrendous today! Shamsher Singh this time for the Men in Blue. IND 8-2 PAK (4th QTR)

  • Sep 30, 2023 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2023: We are back for the final 15 minutes !

  • Sep 30, 2023 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2023: End of 3rd Quarter, India are leading 7-2. IND 7-2 PAK (3rd QTR)

