India vs Pakistan (Ind vs Pak) Hockey Match Score and Updates, Asian Games 2023: India Crush Pakistan 10-2, Qualify For Semis. This is India's biggest ever win over Pakistan.

AS IT HAPPENED | Asian Games 2023, India vs Pakistan, Hockey Updates: India were simply unstoppable on Saturday as Harmanpreet Singh and Co pummelled their arch-rivals Pakistan by a huge margin of 10-2 in a Pool A, Asian Games match. With this victory, India have qualified for the semis. Pakistan after a dismal show will now have to face Japan. This match will decided the second team that will qualify for the semis from Pool A. Harmanpreet Singh was the star of the show as he bagged 4 goals today. Lalit and Varun scored 2 each. For Pakistan Muhammad Khan and Abdul Rana scored from penalty corners.

Mens’s Hockey Squad : PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sanjay, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

