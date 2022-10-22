Some Key Excerpts from Rohit Sharma’s Press Conference:

(On India's preparations) – We're standing in good position right now. We are very well prepared.

– On Mohammed Shami – his experience, playing for India and his quality made him am automatic replacement for Bumrah
– Bringing him (Shami) in last over against Australia was always the plan.
– Wanted to check him (Shami) in death overs because we know that he is good with the new ball.
– Melbourne weather – you don’t really whats going to happen tommorrow, we can only think about the things that are in our control.
– On touring Pakistan- let’s focus on this world cup – BCCI will take decisions on touring Pakistan or not.
– On not winning ICC trophies – not pressure but yes we do acknowledge thay we have not had the performances that we would’ve wished. This tournament gives us a chance to change that.
– Amongst the issues that we identified after last year’s WC loss – it was important to give security to players to perform and stay in team without worrying abt results and their individual performances… how to play fearlessly, spoke to a lot of boys abt this aspect.
– In India- Pakistan match – Pressure is constant but I will take it as a challenge. This Pakistani team is very challenging. I believe on 'on that particular day' if we are good we beat, they're good they will beat us.



    LIVE IND vs PAK, Rohit Sharma’s Press Conference Updates: “It’s just that maybe, if they decide to go with six bowlers, with Hardik Pandya being the sixth bowler, then he (Rishabh Pant) may not be able to find a place, but if they decide to go with Hardik Pandya as a fifth bowler, then Rishabh Pant has an opportunity to bat at number six and Karthik maybe at number seven, followed by the four bowlers. So, that could well happen, we just have to wait and see,” said Gavaskar on the ‘Cricket Live’ show on Star Sports.

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Rohit Sharma’s Press Conference Updates: In Asia Cup 2022, India oscillated between picking Karthik, a specialist finisher, and Pant, a left-hander who can bat anywhere from the top to the middle order, during the league stage as well as Super Four matches.

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Rohit Sharma’s Press Conference Updates: India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, who is part of the commentary panel of the T20 WC, feels that wicketkeeper-batters Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik can be slotted into the playing eleven by having the duo batting at number six and seven respectively ahead of their Super 12 opening clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

