Some Key Excerpts from Rohit Sharma’s Press Conference:

(On India’s preparations) – We’re standing in good position right now. We are very well prepared.Also Read - LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Australia Opt To Bowl, Check Playing 11's

– On Mohammed Shami – his experience, playing for India and his quality made him am automatic replacement for Bumrah

– Bringing him (Shami) in last over against Australia was always the plan.

– Wanted to check him (Shami) in death overs because we know that he is good with the new ball.

– Melbourne weather – you don’t really whats going to happen tommorrow, we can only think about the things that are in our control.

– On touring Pakistan- let’s focus on this world cup – BCCI will take decisions on touring Pakistan or not.

– On not winning ICC trophies – not pressure but yes we do acknowledge thay we have not had the performances that we would’ve wished. This tournament gives us a chance to change that.

– Amongst the issues that we identified after last year’s WC loss – it was important to give security to players to perform and stay in team without worrying abt results and their individual performances… how to play fearlessly, spoke to a lot of boys abt this aspect.

– In India- Pakistan match – Pressure is constant but I will take it as a challenge. This Pakistani team is very challenging. I believe on ‘on that particular day’ if we are good we beat, they’re good they will beat us. Also Read - IND vs PAK: Mohammed Rizwan Banter With Indian Fans Goes Viral Ahead of T20 World Cup Match, Watch Video

Check out Press Conference updates here: