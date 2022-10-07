AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Pakistan, Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022

Sylhet: India were handed a 13-run defeat by Pakistan in their Women’s Asia Cup T20 match here on Friday. Nidar Dar struck an entertaining fifty to push Pakistan to 137 for 6 after skipper Bismah Mahroof opted to bat. In reply, the Indian batters failed to stitch a meaningful partnership and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Teenager Richa Ghosh tried to inspire a late fightback but couldn’t go the distance as India were bowled out for 124 in 19.4 overs. Earlier, Dar (56 not out off 37 balls) and skipper Bismah Maroof (32 off 35) shared a crucial 76-run stand off 58 balls to give the innings a much needed boost. Off spinner Deepti Sharma (3/27) stood out among Indian bowlers. Brief Scores: Pakistan: 137/6 in 20 overs (Nidar Dar 56 not out, Bismah Maroof 32; Deepti Sharma 3/27). India: 124 all out 19.4 over (Richa Ghosh 26, D Hemlatha 20; Nashra Sandhu 3/30)Also Read - IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2022 Online And On TV

Also Read - WATCH: Thailand Women Break Into Celebration After Beating Pakistan By 4 Wickets in Asia Cup 2022

Also Read - Women's T20 WC Schedule Released; India To Open Campaign Against Pakistan On Feb 12

Live Updates

  • 3:12 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK Score: OUT!!! Pakistan makes up for the dropped chance and the star for Pakistan today. Nida Dar gets the important wicket of Jemimah Rodirgues! India now in a spot of bother inside the powerplay. 1 run coming from the over. India manage to score only 2 runs in the last 14 balls. END OF POWERPLAY! IND 30/1 (6)

  • 3:08 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK Score: Very good over for Pakistan! Aiman Anwer concedes just a run from the over, but the Women in Green also dropped a glorious chance to get Jemimah Rodirgues out. We all know how Jemimah is and letting her go, means she can hurt from all corners. 5 overs gone, India are now at 29/1. IND 29/1 (5)

  • 3:02 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK Score: OUT!! Nashra Sandhu has got the breakthrough for the Pakistanis! Meghana now has to take the long walk back to the pavilion. Jemimah Rodrigues is the new batter in, the woman in form and the top run-getter of the tournament so far. India’s rebuild beckons. IND 28/1 (3.5)

  • 3:00 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK Score: Another good over from India’s point of view. 8 runs coming from the over and India are off to a decent start in the first phase of the powerplay. Meghana and Mandhana look in good touch. Positive things to come, that’s what the Indian fans can expect for now. IND 23/0 (3)

  • 2:54 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK Score: 10 runs from the over, India took off in the second over in style. Meghana gets a maximum, first of the India innings and many more to come for sure. The Women in Blue playing sensibly and whenever getting the opportunity, they are whacking it for boundaries. Pakistan need early wickets to dismantle the start. IND 15/0 (2)

  • 2:51 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK Score: Sabbhineni Meghana and Smriti Mandhana open innings for India. After 1st over of play, India are now at 5/0. A decent start to the run-chase. No hurry to accelerate. IND 5/0 (1)

  • 2:40 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK Score: Nida Dar at INNINGS BREAK: It is a good batting wicket. It is a good total to defend. As a senior member, I have to score and that is my responsibility. I am really very happy. The pitch was a bit slow but Bismah told me to make a partnership out there.

  • 2:37 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK Score: That’s it! India has managed to restrict Pakistan under 140. 8 runs and a wicket of Ayesha Naseem coming in Deepti Sharma’s final over of the innings. Pakistan after a decent start lost their way before Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar stitched a crucial partnership for the Women in Green, which lifted them to 137 in 20 overs. Deepti Sharma has been the pick of the bowlers as she picked up 3 wickets for 27 runs in her 4 overs of spell. PAK 137/6 (20)

  • 2:32 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK Score: 5 runs coming from the over, Pakistan are now at 129/5. Deepti Sharma will bowl the last over. Spin in the last over is a brave move, but let’s see what Deepti has in store for everyone out there. Pakistan would be hoping for 140+ now. PAK 129/5 (19)

  • 2:30 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK Score: 18 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 124/5. Ayesha Naseem is the new woman in and with Dar still in the middle, the Women in Green can believe. A score close to 150 would be a competitive total and India are very much aware of it. The Women in Blue pacers would be looking to restrict them under 140 for sure. PAK 124/5 (18)