Highlights Score India vs South Africa 1st ODI, Live Streaming IND vs SA: Sanju Samson displayed valiant effort in his unbeaten knock of 86 while Shreyas Iyer hit a counterattacking fifty and Shardul Thakur produced a stunning late cameo. But the trio's splendid efforts went in vain as India lost to South Africa by nine runs in ODI series opener at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. After David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen hit unbeaten fifties to power South Africa to 249/4 after rain delayed the start by two-and-a-half hours, India found themselves losing four wickets for 51 runs. From there, Iyer and Samson shared a 67-run stand, before the latter stitched a crucial 93-run stand off 65 balls with Thakur, only for India to fall short narrowly, giving South Africa crucial ten points to push for a direct qualification in next year's ODI World Cup.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi