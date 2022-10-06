Highlights Score India vs South Africa 1st ODI, Live Streaming IND vs SA: Sanju Samson displayed valiant effort in his unbeaten knock of 86 while Shreyas Iyer hit a counterattacking fifty and Shardul Thakur produced a stunning late cameo. But the trio’s splendid efforts went in vain as India lost to South Africa by nine runs in ODI series opener at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. After David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen hit unbeaten fifties to power South Africa to 249/4 after rain delayed the start by two-and-a-half hours, India found themselves losing four wickets for 51 runs. From there, Iyer and Samson shared a 67-run stand, before the latter stitched a crucial 93-run stand off 65 balls with Thakur, only for India to fall short narrowly, giving South Africa crucial ten points to push for a direct qualification in next year’s ODI World Cup.Also Read - IND vs SA 1st ODI: South Africa Beat India By 9 Runs to Take a 1-0 Lead

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan Also Read - WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav Recreates Babar Azam's 2019 World Cup Dismissal By Removing Aiden Markram in 1st ODI

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi Also Read - WATCH: Deepak Chahar Hilariously Stands Behind Murali Karthik During Toss Ceremony, Leaves Netizens in Splits

  • 10:50 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: That’s it! Game Over! South Africa draw first blood, win the 1st ODI by 9 runs. Sanju Samson almost got India over the finishing line, with his brilliant 86. IND 240/8 (40)

  • 10:24 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: 3 overs left, India need 44 runs to win. Difficult but not impossible. IND 205/5 (37)

  • 10:13 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: Sanju Samson has completed his half-century but India is quite far from the target. 15 runs an over is what is needed and it looks like South Africa are gonna run away with the match. IND 183/5 (35.4)

  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: 29 overs gone, India are now at 136/5. 114 runs required in the last 66 balls at a run-rate of more than 10 runs an over. Thakur and Samson have a humongous task in hand. Will they able to do it? We have to wait and watch. IND 136/5 (29)

  • 9:33 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: OUT!!! BIG BLOW TO INDIA! The home-side lose Shreyas Iyer! Ngidi picks up his first wicket as Kagiso Rabada claims the catch. He was playing so so well and now he’ll play no further part in the game. Shardul Thakur is the new man in. IND 122/5 (27)

  • 9:27 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: Another 6-run over and Shreyas Iyer completes his fifty in the run-chase. Samson from the opposite end is taking his time out and playing sensibly. 14 more overs and a lot of work is till need to be done. Can India do it ? IND 118/4 (26)

  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: 6 runs coming from the 25th over. Run-rate is now inching towards 10 now. Whenever we see India getting the upper-hand, South Africa comes back well to earn the momentum of the game. Iyer and Samson need to accelerate. IND 112/4 (25)

  • 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: MAIDEN OVER! Great piece of bowling from Keshav Maharaj! He has been one of the best bowlers of the match today and comes up with yet another great display of bowling. India are now at 106/4. IND 106/4 (24)

  • 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: 11 runs coming from the 23rd over as Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson, specially the former have upped their ante and now look all set for better overs to come. Things look much better than before. Indian fans can continue to believe. IND 106/4 (23)

  • 9:03 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: 14 runs coming from the 21st over!! India need more of them in the coming overs. Shreyas Iyer looks in good touch today for the Men in Blue. 19 overs still left, the home side still have ample overs left to play. Indian fans can hope for the best. 90/4 (21)