Ind vs SA 1st T20I Updates, Trivandrum

After beating Australia 2-1, Rohit Sharma-led India is ready to host South Africa in a three-match T20I series starting today (Sept 28) at Trivandrum. The hosts will start as overwhelming favourites after having gotten the better of the Proteas four months back on home soil. SA won the first two and then India fought back to win the next couple of games before clinching the decider. Ahead of the 1st T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram, BCCI on Wednesday confirmed that Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Shahbaz Ahmed will be joining the squad. Likes of Deepak Hooda and Mohammed Shami have been ruled out of the series.Also Read - LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20 Cricket Score Team India Face Proteas In Final Rehearsal Before T20 WC