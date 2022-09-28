Ind vs SA 1st T20I Updates, Trivandrum

After beating Australia 2-1, Rohit Sharma-led India is ready to host South Africa in a three-match T20I series starting today (Sept 28) at Trivandrum. The hosts will start as overwhelming favourites after having gotten the better of the Proteas four months back on home soil. SA won the first two and then India fought back to win the next couple of games before clinching the decider. Ahead of the 1st T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram, BCCI on Wednesday confirmed that Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Shahbaz Ahmed will be joining the squad. Likes of Deepak Hooda and Mohammed Shami have been ruled out of the series.Also Read - LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20 Cricket Score Team India Face Proteas In Final Rehearsal Before T20 WC

    LIVE | Ind vs SA 1st T20I Updates, Trivandrum: Shami, who hasn’t played any cricket after England series in July, had been brought back into the T20 mix when he was picked for the games against Australia and South Africa.

    LIVE | Ind vs SA 1st T20I Updates, Trivandrum: India pacer Mohammed Shami on Wednesday tested negative for COVID-19, over 10 days after he had been infected by the virus.

    LIVE | Ind vs SA 1st T20I Updates, Trivandrum: Interesting to see how Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah pair-up as they are expected to be there at the T20 World Cup together.

    LIVE | Ind vs SA 1st T20I Updates, Trivandrum: “He knows that the rhythm is back, the hunger is back, you can see that with the body language that he is displaying along with his mates. That’s what you want to see in him, enjoying,” said Bangar while talking on Star Sports.

    LIVE | Ind vs SA 1st T20I Updates, Trivandrum: Sanjay Bangar said he is seeing a huge change in Virat Kohli’s body language after his return from a self-imposed month-long break from cricket.

    LIVE | Ind vs SA 1st T20I Updates, Trivandrum: Suryakumar Yadav has jumped above Babar Azam and Aiden Markram to No. 2 on the ICC’s T20I batting rankings. He has been in ominous touch and arguably India’s best in-form player.

    LIVE | Ind vs SA 1st T20I Updates, Trivandrum: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma got a warm welcome by the Kerala fans who made a life-size cut out of the star cricketers.

    LIVE | Ind vs SA 1st T20I Updates, Trivandrum: The Indian captain has played 13 T20Is against South Africa in which he has scored 362 runs at an average of 32.90 and a strike rate of 134.07.