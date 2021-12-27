IND vs SA Highlights, 1st Test Cricket Updates

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage on day 2 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The start of the second day's play in the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Monday has been delayed due to a persistent drizzle. The situation has been worsened by continuous overnight rains followed by a drizzle this morning. At the end of the opening day's play, India were firmly placed at 272/3 in 90 overs. KL Rahul was going strong at 122 not out, during which he hit 17 boundaries and one six. Giving him company at the other end was Ajinkya Rahane, on 40 off 81 balls, with the help of eight hits to the fence. Meanwhile, vice-captain Rahul produced a majestic knock in testing conditions en route to his sixth overseas century as India made a near-perfect start to the Test series against South Africa, on Sunday. Skipper Virat Kohli (35 off 94) fell to a loose shot after doing all the hard work while under-pressure Cheteshwar Pujara lasted only one ball.

Live Updates

  • 5:54 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Match Score and Updates: So, like expected, we had absolutely no play on Day 2. The forecast wasn’t great heading into Monday and it poured all day. Now, where does the game stand? Well, India are still In a comfortable position and one expects they are probably the side that has a chance to win. They’ll now look to post a big first-innings score and try and bat only once. Can they complete the first task? We will find out. Do join us for Day 3 of India vs South Africa 1st Test from Centurion. Till then, take care and goodbye!

  • 5:40 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA Test: Heavy Rain Washes Out Day 2’s Play

  • 5:37 PM IST

    IND vs SA Test Live Score: Unfortunate news! The play has been called off for the day due to a heavy downpour and intermittent rain in Centurion. A bit surprising to see the call come so early, but with that much amount of standing water on the outfield, the decision can well & truly be understood.

  • 5:06 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs SA: FYI – The start of the second day’s play in the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Monday has been delayed due to a persistent drizzle. The situation has been worsened by continuous overnight rains followed by a drizzle this morning. At the end of the opening day’s play, India were firmly placed at 272 for three in 90 overs. KL Rahul was going strong at 122 not out, during which he hit 17 boundaries and one six. Giving him company at the other end was Ajinkya Rahane, on 40 off 81 balls, with the help of eight hits to the fence.

  • 4:57 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score- “Absolutely Bucketing Down” in Centurion

  • 4:38 PM IST

    India vs South Africa Live Score and Updates: Not a piece of news which you want to read! It’s absolutely pouring down now in Centurion. Hard to see how we’re going to have play today. This is absolutely crushing piece of news for cricket fans, especially Indian cricket lovers.

  • 4:19 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Match Score: Latest Update – 12:35 PM LOCAL (10.25 AM GMT) – Well, it has gone back to gloomy again. There is another inspection scheduled at 12.45 PM local (10.45 AM GMT). Phew! Not the news we were hoping for, but well the rain gods are back and so are the covers. Has been that kind of a day, isn’t it?

  • 3:53 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs SA Test: Latest Update- Another inspection scheduled for 12.45 PM local time! The rain has not only stopped but it looks a lot more brighter! The covers are also coming. We can surely hope for some play after Lunch session day 2. Fingers Crossed!

  • 3:09 PM IST

    IND vs SA Test Live Score: EARLY LUNCH TAKEN AT CENTURION

  • 3:09 PM IST

    SA vs IND Live Score 1st Test: Latest Update- 11.20 AM local (9.20 AM GMT) | Early lunch has been taken now with the view to lose minimal time to rain. But it is still raining and we will need more time to get play underway once it stops. We will be back at 12:10 AM LOCAL, with hopefully positive news. It is probably going to be that kind of day. Lunch will be taken at 11.30 AM LOCAL to 12:10 AM LOCAL. STAY TUNED!