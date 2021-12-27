IND vs SA Highlights, 1st Test Cricket Updates

Centurion: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage on day 2 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Check the latest IND vs SA Test Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, IND vs SA Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Live Streaming, IND vs SA Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs SA, 1st Test- Gutted to inform you all that play has been called off for the day. A bit surprising to see the call come so early, but with that much amount of standing water on the outfield, we understand the decision. Earlier, the start of the second day’s play in the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Monday has been delayed due to a persistent drizzle. The situation has been worsened by continuous overnight rains followed by a drizzle this morning. At the end of the opening day’s play, India were firmly placed at 272/3 in 90 overs. KL Rahul was going strong at 122 not out, during which he hit 17 boundaries and one six. Giving him company at the other end was Ajinkya Rahane, on 40 off 81 balls, with the help of eight hits to the fence. Meanwhile, vice-captain Rahul produced a majestic knock in testing conditions en route to his sixth overseas century as India made a near-perfect start to the Test series against South Africa, on Sunday. Skipper Virat Kohli (35 off 94) fell to a loose shot after doing all the hard work while under-pressure Cheteshwar Pujara lasted only one ball. Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Test Live Score and IND vs SA Live Streaming Online, IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.Also Read - SA vs IND, 1st Test: Rain Washes Out Second Day's Play Without a Ball Being Bowled