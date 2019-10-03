Live Updates

  • 5:20 PM IST
    Earlier in the day, India started from where they left off yesterday with Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal continuing to milk the runs before Rohit Sharma was dismissed. The other batsmen chipped in with valuable runs before declaring the score on 502 for 7.

    India managed to take three wickets as well before the end of day’s play which has sweetened the things up further for the hosts. The spinners, Ashwin and Jadeja were on target from the word go and picked up three wickets among them. Shami and Ishant bowled few overs with the ball and they were good with their lines and lengths.

    Another day which has been dominated by India! They swelled their score to above 500 which is a good score on this track which has started to take turn.
  • 5:20 PM IST

    Ravindra Jadeja to Dean Elgar. no run, Floated up on middle and leg, Elgar blocks this one out. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 2!

  • 5:13 PM IST

    OUT! BOWLED! The nightwatchman does not do his job here! All he had to was stay there with Elgar till the end. Flatter delivery on middle, Piedt looks to defend but it goes in between the bat and pad going on to hit the stumps. It lloked as if Piedt was late in getting his bat down on time. Three quick wickets for India.

  • 5:07 PM IST

    OUT! Theunis De Bruyn goes for 4 caught Wriddhiman Saha bowled Ravichandran Ashwin. South Africa have lost their second wicket.

  • 5:04 PM IST

    Play can be extended til 1730 local to complete the 98 overs scheduled in the day!

  • 5:04 PM IST

    Ravindra Jadeja to Theunis De Bruyn. leg byes, 1 run, On the pads this time, de Bruyn looks to flick this one but misses and is hit on the pad. The Indian players put in muted appeal but nothing from the umpire.

  • 4:35 PM IST

    OUT! BOWLED! Excellently bowled from Ashwin! Markram’s struggles in the subcontinent continue! Flighted ball on off spinning into the batsman, Markram looks to defend but it goes between the bat and pad.

  • 4:13 PM IST

    Mohammed Shami to bowl from the other end for the hosts.

  • 4:13 PM IST

    FOUR! Poor ball from Ishant this time! Strays down the leg side, Elgar flicks this nicely towards the backward square leg region for a boundary. South Africa are underway.

  • 3:59 PM IST

    Brilliant performance from India as they declare on 502/7. They have put up a daunting daunting in front of an inexperienced South African team and it will be interesting to see how they respond on this turning surface.

Hello everyone and a warm welcome to Day 2 of the first Test between India and South Africa at Vizag. If you're an Indian fan, you couldn't have asked for anything more than how the opening day panned out for India. Rohit Sharma enjoyed his promotion as an opener with a sparkling century, while Mayank Agarwal played an equally crucial role to propel India to a strong 202 without loss. With India looking set to cross the 300-run margin, bad light, accompanied by the dreaded rain forced an early finish – almost 90 minutes before the scheduled close of play.

But the good news is… that was yesterday. And we're due for an early start today, despite the threats of shower. Stay tuned… live action will come to you shortly. Until then, in case you missed out on Day 1, we've got you covered below.

India’s newest Test opener, Rohit Sharma, celebrated his promotion with a sparkling century against South Africa during the first Test in Visakhapatnam. The century was Rohit’s fourth in Tests and one which led India to a position of dominance at 202 without loss before bad light, followed by heavy rain forced early stumps on Day 1. Rohit smacked 12 boundaries and five sixes, bringing up the three-figure digit off 154 balls.

One over before tea, the umpires decided that the light wasn’t good enough to continue play. Shortly after the players returned to the dressing rooms, it began pouring down in Vizag. The covers were brought on, covering most of the ground but after one hour of constant rain, play was called off almost 90 minutes before the scheduled close of play.

Rohit emerged as the star for India. He began his knock with a boundary off the second ball – a cut that raced past the vacant gully region. He and fellow opener Mayank Agarwal played out the new ball, which offered some initial movement for the South Africa pacers. However, once the ball lost its shine, Rohit took control, batting with an impressive control rate of more than 90 percent and bringing up a half-century off 84 balls.

Rohit gave spinners the stick, scoring all his sixes against them. His first two sixes came off the bowling of Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt. On 81, Rohit waded back-to-back sixes off Piedt to enter the 90s. With a cut, Rohit came back for a double to become only the fourth Indian batsman to score a century in his first Test as opener, joining Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw.

It’s been the perfect two sessions for India ever since Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first on a surface that is likely to deteriorate quickly. Rohit and Agarwal also recorded India’s first century-plus stand in Tests in 24 innings – since their one-off Test against Afghanistan in June 2018. The two also added India’s first 200-run stand for the opening wicket in 81 innings – Dhawan and Murali Vijay had done so against Bangladesh in Fatullah in 2015.

This was also Rohit’s sixth consecutive fifty-plus score in India in addition to all four his centuries coming on home soil. His partner Agarwal is 14 short of a maiden hundred, batting on 84 off 183 balls with 11 boundaries and two sixes.

