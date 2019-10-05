Live Updates

  • 5:20 PM IST

    STUMPS: Bad light has forced an end to play for the day. India, clearly on top, although Kohli would have liked another wicket or two, but that wasn’t going to be. South Africa have a mountain to climb on the final day, they need another 384 runs to win. Jadeja removed the only wicket of first innings centurion Dean Elgar, who fell for 2.

  • 5:12 PM IST

    7 overs gone, South Africa 9/1 (Theunis de Bruyn 5, Aiden Markram 1)

  • 5:01 PM IST

    GONE: All going according to plan for India, Ravindra Jadeja provides the early breakthrough, Jadeja traps first innings centurion Dean Elgar lbw for 2. South Africa 4/1

  • 4:40 PM IST

    THAT’S IT! Kohli signals the declaration, Rohit Sharma’s century has helped India set South Africa a target of 395 runs

  • 4:39 PM IST

    Looks like India are targetting that 400-run lead before declaring. Just another 6 runs left, but the light’s slowly fading away…

  • 4:26 PM IST

    BOOM! Alright, the intention is pretty clear now! Quick runs before the declaration, and Ajinkya Rahane is leading the day, smashing three boundaries in a span of 4 deliveries!

  • 4:21 PM IST

    GONE: In a bid to up the tempo, Ravindra Jadeja perishes, and we’re still yet to see the declaration. Surely, they have to come off now. The lead is well over 300.

  • 4:10 PM IST

    Twin Centuries and Twin Stumping: For the second time in two innings Rohit Sharma scored a Test century, and for the second time on two innings, he was out stumped. Dances down to Keshav Maharaj, misses and Quinton de Kock takes off the bails. The entire stadium is up, and we’re sure you are too. Talk about a perfect start as a Test opener – Rohit Sharma has set the template. India 239 for 3 but they’re still not declaring. Out walks Virat Kohli.

  • 3:44 PM IST

    Century No. 2 for Rohit Sharma in first Test as opener: Rohit Sharma on Saturday became the first India opener in 41 years to record twin centuries in a Test. Playing the 1st Test at Vizag, Rohit followed his 176 in the first innings with yet another century – the fifth of his Test career – off 133 balls. Before him, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had done so in 1978-79 against the West Indies.

  • 3:21 PM IST

    OUT! Finally, South Africa get a breakthrough. Cheteshwar Pujara plays down the wrong line and is given out LBW to Vernon Philander for 81. Pujara goes upstairs but it’s as plumb as they come. India lose their second wicket for 190, lead South Africa by 261 runs.

Hello everyone and a very warm welcome from us here on India.com. Welcome to Day 4 coverage of the 1st Test between India and South Africa in Vizag. Friday was all about South Africa – finally, a day where they dominated two sessions. Heroic centuries from Deal Elgar and Quinton de Kock ensured South Africa not only avoided the follow-on but gave them a total they’ll be reasonably happy with.

South Africa will resume Day 4 on 385/8, behind India by 117 runs. With two days remaining, a draw is lurking. But on a spinning, deteriorating surface, you just can’t say. R Ashwin, who already has a five-wicket-haul, will be looking to wipe out the tail as early as possible, after which it will be up to the Indian batsmen how quickly they score runs in the second innings.