Highlights | IND vs SA 2nd ODI Score, Ranchi: India beat South Africa by seven wickets in the second ODI to level the three-match series here on Sunday.
Pacer Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers, ending with figures of three for 38 in 10 overs.

South Africa had won the first match by nine runs on October 6 in Lucknow.

Brief Scores:

South Africa 278/7 in 50 overs (Aiden Markram 79, Reeza Hendricks 74; Mohammed Siraj 3/38).

India: 282 for 3 in 45.5 overs (Shreyas Iyer 113 not out, Ishan Kishan 93; Wayne Parnell 1/43).

Live Updates

  • 9:15 PM IST

  • 9:11 PM IST

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 2nd ODI Score: India is just one run away from victory. Shreyas Iyer is facing and finished the game with a boundary. What a way to finish the game. India won the 2nd ODI by 7 wickets.

  • 8:59 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 2nd ODI Score: What a start of the 46th over Samson sends the ball to the boundary on A Nortje’s first ball. India is just 2 runs away from victory. All the teammates coming down to celebrate the victory.

  • 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 2nd ODI Score: Both the batters are playing it calmly as there are 5 overs left for the game India just needs 6 runs in 30 balls. IND 273\3 (45)

  • 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 2nd ODI Score: Six overs left for the game. India just needs 10 runs to win this do-or-die clash W Parnell is bowling the 45th over

  • 8:53 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 2nd ODI Score: Samson and Iyer stand crosses 50 runs mark. India holds the advantage. India just needs 10 runs in 36 balls. Shreyas and Samson both have started hitting the ball IND 269\3 (43)

  • 8:48 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 2nd ODI Score: What a MAXIMUM from Sanju Samson’s bat. That was huge by Sanju. IND 263\3 (43)

  • 8:47 PM IST

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 2nd ODI Score: What a way to complete the century. Shreyas Iyer crosses the 100 runs mark and the batter completes his 2nd ODI hundred. IND 256/3 (42.4)