Paarl: Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram solid in 288 run chase, Quinton de Kock's 78 and Janneman Malan's 91 guide South Africa to a 7-wicket victory over India ! Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram solid in 288 run chase. India clinch 3-match ODI series with one game remaining. KL Rahul-led India have been completely outclassed in the ODI format.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi Also Read - SA vs IND: Everyone Will See Today That We Have New Strategies, Says Shikhar Dhawan

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal Also Read - India vs South Africa Live Streaming 2nd ODI in India: When and Where to Watch

