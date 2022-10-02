IND vs SA 2nd T20I As It happened: India defeated South Africa by 16 runs in a high-scoring second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday. Sent in to bat, India posted a massive 237 for three, riding on a solid batting display by the top four and then returned to restrict the visitors to 221 for 3 in the stipulated 20 overs.Also Read - India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Batters Blaze As India Pull Of Tough Win And Elusive Series Victory

Quinton de Kock (69 not out) and David Miller (106 not out) did the bulk of scoring for the visitors.

KL Rahul (57) and Rohit Sharma (43) put on a 96-run opening stand to set the foundation for India at the Barsapara cricket stadium here.

Suryakumar Yadav (61) then took centre stage as he smashed five boundaries and as many sixes en route to his 102-run stand off just 40 balls with Virat Kohli (49 not out). Dinesh Karthik then made some lusty blows in his seven-ball 17 not out.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) was the most successful bowler for South Africa but it turned out to be a disastrous day for the rest of his bowling colleagues.
For India, Arshdeep Singh (2/62) and Axar Patel (1/53) were the wicket-takers.

India: 237 for 3 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 61, KL Rahul 57, Virat Kohli 49 not out; Keshav Maharaj 2/23). South Africa: 221 for 3 in 20 overs (David Miller 106 not out, Quinton de Kock 69 not out; Arshdeep Singh 2/62).

