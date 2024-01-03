Top Recommended Stories

AS IT HAPPENED – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test: Late Strikes Help India Regain CONTROL!

South Africa vs India, 2nd Test - Highlights, Commentary: Hosts trail by 36 runs. Late strikes by the pacers helped India regain control in the game. Day 2 is mouthwateringly poised.

Updated: January 3, 2024 9:25 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

South Africa vs India, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: Hosts trail by 36 runs. Late strikes by the pacers helped India regain control in the game. Day 2 is mouthwateringly poised.

IND vs SA Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

Live Updates

  • Jan 3, 2024 9:16 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: 23 WICKETS!! fell on Day 1. This is second highest record. The first one belong to AUS vs ENG for 25 wickets back in 1902

  • Jan 3, 2024 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: India have managed to get three wickets by the end of day 1. Markram has taken a steady stand for the hosts. He will have a lot of responsibility. SA 62/3 (17)

  • Jan 3, 2024 9:04 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: STUMPS! That’s it for today. Markram is batting on 36 off 51 balls. Proteas is still trailing by 36 runs. India will eye quick breakthroughs on second day. SA 62/3 (17)

  • Jan 3, 2024 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: WICKET! for India. Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Tristan Stubbs twice in a single day. Proteas lose their third wicket. India back in the match. SA 49/3 (16)

  • Jan 3, 2024 8:48 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: India is back in game with quick wickets. Markram has a lot of responsibility to take Proteas to good score. SA 45 (15)

  • Jan 3, 2024 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: WICKET NUMBER 2!! for Mukesh Kumar. Tony de Zorzi departs after scoring just 1 run. India back in game with quick wickets. SA 41/2 (12.1)

  • Jan 3, 2024 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: Virat Kohli hugged Dean Elgar ashe walked back for the very last time. He later also did a bow-down gesture once Elgar reached the stands. Mukesh Kumar becomes the bowler to dismiss Dean Elgar for the last time in cricket. SA 37/1 (11)

  • Jan 3, 2024 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: OUT! Mukesh Kumar gets the big wicket of Dean Elgar. He scored 12 runs in his final Test innings. He bids goodbye to cricket. India get the big breakthrough. SA 37/1 (10.2)

  • Jan 3, 2024 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: 10 overs are done and dusted. Proteas are batting on 37 runs without a loss. They are trailing behind by 61 runs. Good start for the hosts to their second innings. India in dire need of a breakthrough. SA 37/0 (10)

  • Jan 3, 2024 8:09 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test, SCORE: India need a breakthrough here and they almost had it in the 7th over but the umpire’s call gave Markram a lifeline. Elgar and Markram are taking a firm stand for the Proteas. SA 19/0 (7)

