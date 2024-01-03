By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
live
AS IT HAPPENED – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test: Late Strikes Help India Regain CONTROL!
South Africa vs India, 2nd Test - Highlights, Commentary: Hosts trail by 36 runs. Late strikes by the pacers helped India regain control in the game. Day 2 is mouthwateringly poised.
LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: Hosts trail by 36 runs. Late strikes by the pacers helped India regain control in the game. Day 2 is mouthwateringly poised.
Trending Now
IND vs SA Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar
South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.