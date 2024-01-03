Home

AS IT HAPPENED – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test: Late Strikes Help India Regain CONTROL!

South Africa vs India, 2nd Test - Highlights, Commentary: Hosts trail by 36 runs. Late strikes by the pacers helped India regain control in the game. Day 2 is mouthwateringly poised.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule South Africa VS India 55 (23.2) 1st Innings 153 (34.5) 62/3 (17.0) 2nd Innings Run Rate: (Current: 3.65) SA trail by 36 runs Last Wicket: Tristan Stubbs c KL Rahul b Jasprit Bumrah 1 (14) - 45/3 in 15.2 Over David Bedingham 7 * (6) 1x4, 0x6 Aiden Markram 36 (51) 6x4, 0x6 Mukesh Kumar (6-2-25-2) * Jasprit Bumrah (6-0-25-1)

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 2nd Test SCORE: Hosts trail by 36 runs. Late strikes by the pacers helped India regain control in the game. Day 2 is mouthwateringly poised.

IND vs SA Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

