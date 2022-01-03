Highlights IND vs SA 2nd Test, Day 1

Johannesburg: STUMPS ! South Africa finish Day 1 trailing 167 runs, SA- 35/1 (Dean Elgar- 11, Keegan Petersen 14) | DEAN ELGAR AND KEEGAN PETERSEN STEADIES SA INNINGS | MOHAMMAD SHAMI REMOVES AIDEN MARKRAM (7), AIDEN MARKRAM, DEAN ELGAR START SOUTH AFRICA BATTING INNINGS, RABADA SCALPS SIRAJ’S WICKET ! INDIA ALL-OUT FOR 202, JANSEN PICKS UP 4-FER, REMOVES INDIA’S LAST HOPE RAVI ASHWIN | RABADA REMOVES MOHAMMAD SHAMI, INDIA 8 DOWN ! DUANNE OLIVIER REMOVES SHARDUL THAKUR ! INDIA 7 DOWN !, MARCO JANSEN STRIKES ! PICKS UP 3RD WICKET ! RISHABH PANT DEPARTS (17) PLAY RESUMES FOR FINAL SESSION AFTER TEA BREAK ! RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN LEADING INDIA’S FIGHT BACK, INDIA 146/5 at TEA ! MARCO JANSEN SENDS KL RAHUL BACK TO THE PAVILION (50), KL RAHUL HITS HALF-CENTURY, LEADS INDIA’S FIGHTBACK ! KAGISO RABADA REMOVES HANUMA VIHARI (20), KL RAHUL, HANUMA VIHARI STEADIES INDIA INNINGS AFTER LUNCH ! TEMBA BAVUMA DROPS HANUMA VIHARI AT 11 ! PLAY RESUMES AFTER LUNCH, KL RAHUL KEY OR INDIA ! INDIA ARE 53/3 AT LUNCH ! Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane departs in quick succession ! KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal has been solid for India so far in the innings. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal Open for India ! IND WIN TOSS ! OPT TO BAT ! KL RAHUL TO LEAD IN PLACE OF VIRAT KOHLI, HANUMA VIHARI REPLACES HIM ! KOHLI SITS OUT DUE TO LOWER BACK SPASM !Also Read - India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Proteas Restrict KL Rahul and Co to 202, Trail By 167 Runs at Stumps

Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage on Day 1 of the 2nd test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. South Africa and India will square off in the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, starting January 3.India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the series opener at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. It was their fourth-ever win in South Africa. Now, India can claim their first Test series victory in the Rainbow Nation. India won their fourth-ever Test in South Africa by beating them in Centurion. Also Read - Virat Kohli Dropped From Playing XI? Fans React While Comparing Incident With Footballer Mesut Ozil

IND vs SA 2nd Test | SLICE OF HISTORY

The Virat Kohli-led side now has a terrific opportunity to script history in Johannesburg. Kohli can become the first Indian skipper to win a Test series in South Africa. As of now, Sri Lanka is the only Asian side to have won a Test series in the nation (2-0). The surface at Wanderers helps fast bowlers with plenty of pace and bounce. As per reports, the weather can be cloudy on all five days. Kohli could become the first Indian captain to win a Test series in South Africa. Before him, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni won a Test each in the nation. Kohli could also emulate the legendary Steve Waugh in terms of Test wins (41). Also Read - Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane's Test Career Hanging On A Thread As Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Their Future

Live Updates

  • 11:03 PM IST

    That’s all we have from our live blog, we’ll see you next time till then goodbye !

  • 9:17 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’Burg: Earlier in the day, it was South Africa who dominated the proceedings as they bundled out India for 202 in the first innings. KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin were the only batters who played a worthy knock as others failed to get going. The pitch assisted the South African bowlers and they kept picking wickets at regular intervals. Marco Jansen ended with 4 wickets while Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier ended with 3 each to their name. It is upto the South African batters now to back up their bowlers and put Indians under pressure on Day 2. India, on the other hand, need to keep believing and some early wickets on Day 2 will bring them right back into the game. A crucial second day of this Test match is awaiting us. Can Indian bowlers fight back? Or will South African batters take their team further ahead in this game? Only time will tell.

  • 9:17 PM IST
    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’Burg: Indian bowlers bowled with good steam out there after they were bundled out for 202. Shami provided the early breakthrough as he dismissed Aiden Markram for the third time in this series. All other bowlers bowled well but they failed to get another breakthrough. They will be looking to get some early wickets on Day 2 and would be hoping that Siraj who walked off the field at the stroke of Stumps due to a hamstring issue is fit and raring to go tomorrow as he bowled probing line and lengths and troubled Dean Elgar a lot.
  • 9:16 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’Burg: STUMPS ! The pair of Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen have done well here to take their team to the end of the play with just one wicket down. The pitch has enough help for the bowlers but this pair has been quite solid. Aiden Markram departed early yet again and South African batters have a tough task ahead of them but this has been a good day for South Africa and they will be looking to build on it on Day 2.

  • 8:49 PM IST
    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’Burg: 10 overs of match left as South Africa are now at 35/1.
  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’Burg: Slowly and steadily South Africa are steadying their innings.

  • 8:27 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’Burg: 10 overs have been bowled South Africa are now at 28/1.

  • 8:22 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’Burg: Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen will look to build on a good partnership after the early setback. SA 27/1

  • 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’Burg: South Africa are now at 15/1.

  • 8:05 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Jo’Burg: OUT! LBW! Mohammed Shami gets the breakthrough! A good-length delivery on middle with that beautiful seam moevement. Aiden Markram looks to defend it but misses and gets rapped up on the pads. It looks dead straight as Indian players appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Aiden Markram asks Dean Elgar whether to opt for the review or not but Elgar says not to take it because it looked dead plumb. Another failure for Aiden Markram and Shami is the man again for India. He draws first blood and Aiden Markram walks back to the pavilion disappointed.