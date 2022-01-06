IND vs SA Highlights TODAY, 2nd Test Latest CRICKET UPDATES (SCORECARD)

Johannesburg: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd Test, Day 4 between India and South Africa at the historic Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg. South Africa captain Dean Elgar was gutsy in leading the way for his team with the bat as South Africa finished at 118/2 in 40 overs at stumps on day three of the second Test against India at the Wanderers here on Wednesday. With two days left in the match, South Africa need 122 runs to level the series while India look for eight wickets to script their maiden series victory in the ‘Rainbow Nation’. Resuming from 34/0 at tea, Aiden Markram continued his nice nick from the second session, driving Shardul Thakur through point. But Thakur bounced back by rapping Markram on pads twice for lbw calls and then beating him on the fifth ball. Thakur closed the over by trapping Markram lbw with a nip-backer and smashing his back leg.Also Read - India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah Gives Stern Warning To Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma; Heard On Stump Mic During Day 4 Of Johannesburg Test

Live Updates

  • 9:27 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Day 4: South Africa Creates History; Beats India For The First Time In Johannesburg By 7 Wickets.

  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Day 4: South Africa 1 run away from victory in Johannesburg test.

  • 9:21 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Day 4: South Africa is cruising towards the target. Only 3 runs more required.

  • 9:12 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Day 4: Tempers are flaring at the Wanderers between Siraj and Elgar. Elgar said something to Siraj after unleashing 4 boundaries off his over. Siraj did not look happy.

  • 9:09 PM IST
    LIVE | 2nd Test, Day 4: South African captain Dean Elgar has been marvelous in this chase. With support from Markram, Petersen and Van der Dussen, he has anchored the chase really well.
  • 8:51 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Day 4: South African batters are getting easy singles around the ground. This has been crucial to their sensible run chase till now. Run out is the last thing they can afford at this moment.


  • 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Day 4: DROPPED!!! Shardul drops one off his own bowling. Temba Bavuma gets a life.

  • 8:24 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Day 4: Van der Dussen departs courtesy of an beautiful in swinger from Shami. South Africa is 65 runs away from victory. Is it too late for the visitors?

  • 7:57 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Day 4: The ball is getting wet repeatedly whenever it travels along the ground. This is the second instance where the ball has been changed due to being damp.

  • 7:36 PM IST

    LIVE | 2nd Test, Day 4: South Africa off to cautious start against Bumrah and Ashwin. Elgar brings up 19th test fifty and is key for the hosts in this chase.