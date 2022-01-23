IND vs SA , 3rd ODI HIGHLIGHTS

HIGHLIGHTS | IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Score: Chasing 288 to win, India lost their captain early. Kohli and Dhawan put on a 98-run-stand, but then they seemed to be losing wickets at regular intervals. Deepak Chahar's fighting fifty gave India a glimmer of hope in the end, but eventually, they came up four runs short. South Africa WINNERS!

Cape Town: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 3rd ODI between India and South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town. South Africa produced another strong display to claim an unassailable lead in their three-game ODI series with India and they will now go in search of a brilliant whitewash after claiming a seven-wicket success in the second clash. Also Read - India vs South Africa Live Streaming 3rd ODI in India: When and Where to Watch

AS IT HAPPENED India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Score & Updates here