IND vs SA , 3rd ODI HIGHLIGHTS

HIGHLIGHTS | IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Score: Chasing 288 to win, India lost their captain early. Kohli and Dhawan put on a 98-run-stand, but then they seemed to be losing wickets at regular intervals. Deepak Chahar's fighting fifty gave India a glimmer of hope in the end, but eventually, they came up four runs short. South Africa WINNERS!

Live Updates

  • 10:33 PM IST

  • 10:31 PM IST

  • 10:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Score: OUT! South Africa win by 4 runs. A 3-0 whitewash by South Africa.

  • 10:17 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Score: SINGLE! India need 6 runs off 7 balls.

  • 10:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Score: Prasidh Krishna comes out to bat. India needs 7 runs off 8 balls.

  • 10:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Score: Chahal takes a single. India need 7 runs off 10 balls. OUT! Another twist in the tale as Bumrah departs after scoring 12.

  • 10:13 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Score: Deepak Chahar looks devastated in the India dugout. He very well knew that this was India’s game. It still can be. India needs 8 off the last 12 balls.

  • 10:10 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Score: Bumrah swings the bat wildly and FOUR! Goes over the wicketkeeper head for a boundary. OUT! Deepak Chahar – What have you done! Plays a nothing shot and Pretorius takes a good catch. India still need 9 runs off 15 balls.

  • 10:05 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Score: Deepak Chahar brings up his second fifty. Phenomenal batting from the youngster. Fifty in just 31 balls with five fours and two sixes. India need 14 runs off 20 balls.

  • 10:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Score: FOUR! Deepak Chahar is stealing boundaries here. Incredible from the all rounder. This is the second instance after Sri Lanka where he has defied the opposition. Just as we speak, Bumrah has been given OUT! He reviews immediately and there is no spike on the Ultra Edge. Bumrah Survives!