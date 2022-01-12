IND vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 2, AS IT HAPPENED (SCORECARD)

IND vs SA Test HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd Test, Day 2: 22 wickets fell on the second day as Bumrah starred for India with five wickets. The hosts were bundled out for 210 runs which gave India a crucial 13-run lead.

Unfortunately, India lost both their openers early and that shifted the balance of the game before Pujara and Kohli took charge of proceedings and ensured the side did not have any more casualties before stumps. India lead by 70 runs. The ball is fairly new and the first hour tomorrow would be critical in deciding the fate of the series.

Check the latest 3rd Test Live Score, 3rd Test Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here.