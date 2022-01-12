IND vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 2, AS IT HAPPENED (SCORECARD)

IND vs SA Test HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd Test, Day 2: 22 wickets fell on the second day as Bumrah starred for India with five wickets. The hosts were bundled out for 210 runs which gave India a crucial 13-run lead.

Unfortunately, India lost both their openers early and that shifted the balance of the game before Pujara and Kohli took charge of proceedings and ensured the side did not have any more casualties before stumps. India lead by 70 runs. The ball is fairly new and the first hour tomorrow would be critical in deciding the fate of the series.

Check the latest 3rd Test Live Score, 3rd Test Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here.

Live Updates

  • 9:34 PM IST

    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: Ngidi bowls the last ball of the session and its stumps on Day 2.

  • 9:29 PM IST
    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: Keshav Maharaj has been brought into the attack and Pujara is seeking an opportunity to score the runs.
  • 9:19 PM IST
    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: Beautiful cover drive from Kohli. Didn’t time it that well, however, he collected three runs.
  • 9:11 PM IST
    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: FOUR! Crunched to the covers by Kohli. Full extension of the arms and races away to the boundary.
  • 9:06 PM IST
    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: Strays down the leg side and FOUR! Welcome runs for India and another no ball for Rabada. The extras are getting out of hand for Proteas. 13 till now.
  • 9:03 PM IST

    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: Pujara and Kohli steal a single and brings the lead to 50 runs now. Actually, 51 courtesy of a no ball from Rabada.

  • 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: Edge and Four! Rabada comes back into the attack and Pujara, Kohli are looking tentative while batting.

  • 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: South African bowlers are on song, as both Indian openers are back into the pavilion. Marco Jansen is bowling beautifully and almost got Kohli’s wicket.

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: Lovely straight drive from Agarwal off Rabada. Just as we speak Rabada bowls a beauty and breaks the opening partnership. South Africa draws first blood of the Indian innings. Agarwal departs for 7.

  • 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE | 1st Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: SHOT! Another boundary in the over as KL Rahul plays a check drive in the cover region to extend the lead to 26.