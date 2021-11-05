Highlights IND vs SCO T20 World Cup 2021 Match

Dubai: MOTM- Ravindra Jadeja. Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of T20 World Cup Match between India and Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium. Check the latest IND vs SCO Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, India vs Scotland Live Score Today, India vs Scotland T20 Live Score, India vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. Their fate still not in their own hands, India will again go for broke when they resume their battle for survival in the T20 World Cup in another must-win contest, against Scotland in Dubai, UAE on Friday. Coming two days after the thrashing of Afghanistan, Scotland, for all their spunk and spirit in the T20 showpiece, provides their fancied opponents another great platform to win it big and boost their net run-rate while hoping that other results go their way. Despite the annihilation of Afghanistan, India’s semifinal prospects remain hanging in the balance thanks to the back-to-back drubbing against Pakistan and New Zealand inside eight days of the tournament proper. The situation remains do-or-die for Virat Kohli’s band of superstars as they head into their fourth match in the Super 12 stage. Check India vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs SCO Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs Scotland Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.Also Read - T20 World Cup: India's Net Run-Rate After Beating Scotland As They Stake A Claim For Semi-Final Spot

Live Updates

  • 12:02 AM IST

  • 10:19 PM IST

    Virat Kohli: A dominating performance, something that we were striving to do again. Now it will be interesting to see what happens on 7th (November). Don’t want to say a lot about today’s performance, we know what we can do. Also tells you how important the toss can be at this venue. We wanted to get them under 110-120 max, that was the mindset we went in with. The bowlers were excellent, and then KL and Rohit did really well. We spoke about the 8-10 over bracket before the start, didn’t want to really go too hard because if you lose wickets, then an extra 20 balls could cost. We thought that if they play naturally, runs will come quickly. If you look at our practice games, we have been actually batting like this only. Just a couple of aberrations happened, where we just couldn’t got those two successive good overs. Teams bowled well too, and created pressure on us. But we were just two overs of good batting. Jadeja bowled really well, also Shami was quite good. My family is here – that is enough (birthday) celebration for me.

  • 9:58 PM IST

    Ravindra Jadeja | Player of the Match: I was enjoying bowling on this track today. The odd ball was turning, I was enjoying very much. The first one was a special one, whenever you get a batsman out with a turning ball, that’s always special. We were looking to play good brand of cricket. Everybody knows that we had to win with a big margin for us to up our net run-rate, we were looking to play our best game and give our 100% on the field. Everybody’s happy, one more game to go, hopefully we play like this. If we play like this, nobody can beat us. In T20 format, we have to play like this, that is for sure.

  • 9:50 PM IST

    Live India vs Scotland Score and Updates: That’s it India chase down the target of 86 in 6.3 overs ! India go above Afghanistan in net run-rate !

  • 9:35 PM IST

    Live India vs Scotland Score and Updates: 14 from it ! India are in a comfortable position to chase down the required target within the stipulated overs. IND 53/0 (4)

  • 9:29 PM IST
    Live India vs Scotland Score and Updates: 16 off the over. Rahul and Rohit are doing what it’s require right now. IND 39/0 (3)
  • 9:23 PM IST

    Live India vs Scotland Score and Updates: 15 from the over ! Great piece of batting from Rahul and Rohit. IND 23/0 (2)

  • 9:17 PM IST

    Live India vs Scotland Score and Updates: Steady start from India. 8 off the first over. IND 8/0 (1)

  • 9:05 PM IST

    Live India vs Scotland Score and Updates: India need to chase down this target in 7.1 overs to go over Afghanistan in the run rate !

  • 8:54 PM IST
    Live India vs Scotland Score and Updates: That’s it !! Scotland bowled out for 85 ! Bumrah now becomes the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is.