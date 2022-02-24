HIGHLIGHTS IND vs SL, 1st T20I Latest Updates

AS IT HAPPENED |INDIA BEAT SRI LANKA BY 62 RUNS, TAKE 1-0 LEAD IN 3-MATCH T20 SERIES. Venkatesh Iyer removes KKR teammate Chamika Karunaratne 21(14). Yuzvendra Chahal Removes Dasun Shanaka 3(6). Ravindra Jadeja Removes Dinesh Chandimal 10(9). Venkatesh Iyer Removes Janith Liyanage 11(17). Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Kamil Mishara 13(12) picks up 2nd wicket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Pathum Nissanka in the first delivery. Ishan Kishan & Shreyas Iyer's Fifties Take India to 199 in 20 Overs. Dasun Shanaka sends Ishan Kishan 89(56) back to the pavilion. Lahiru Kumara removes Rohit Sharma 44 (32), misses half-century. Ishan Kishan Hits Fifty; Rohit Sharma Strong For India. ROHIT SHARMA AND ISHAN KISHAN GIVE INDIA GOOD START. SRI LANKA HAVE WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO BOWL FIRST, DEEPAK HOODA MAKES HIS T20I DEBUT.

PREVIEW: India and Sri Lanka are set to lock horns in an upcoming T20I series. IND vs SL T20I series will witness three matches. IND vs SL 1st T20I is scheduled to be played on February 24 (Thursday) at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Sri Lanka battled against Australia in a recent five-match T20I series. Sri Lanka faced a miserable 4-1 loss in the series. Sri Lanka lost the 1st T20I by 20 runs and 2nd T20I in super over. The visitors Sri Lanka lost the 3rd and 4th T20I by 6 wickets. In the final T20I, Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets. India and Sri Lanka faced each other in a T20I series last year in July during India's tour of Sri Lanka 2021. Sri Lanka defeated India 2-1 in the three-match T20I series at home, with India having a second-string squad. India has a powerful record against Sri Lanka at home, winning 8 matches out of 11 so far.