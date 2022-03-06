Highlights India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test

As it HAPPEND, DAY 3: India Beat Sri Lanka By an Innings and 222 Runs. Team India One Wicket Away From Victory. Ravindra Jadeja Picks 9th Wicket of the Match; Hosts Sniff Victory. Ravindra Jadeja Picks 8th Wicket of the Match; Ravi Ashwin Becomes 2nd Highest Wicket-Taker in Tests For India. Jadeja Picks 6th Wicket as Hosts Eye Big Win against Sri Lanka. India Enforce Follow-on; SL Lose Nissanka & Karunaratne After Lunch. Shami claims Karunaratne’s wicket. Ravi Ashwin Removes Nissanka 6(19) After Lunch. Lahiru Thirimane gone for a duck, Ravi Ashwin strikes. Ravindra Jadeja Picks 5-fer as Sri Lanka bundled out for 174. The hosts have enforced the follow-on as Sri Lanka trail by 400 runs. Ravindra Jadeja Dents Sri Lanka With Quick Wickets, sends Suranga Lakmal 0(2) and Niroshan Dickwella 2(10) back to the pavilion. Pathum Nissanka slams half-century. Jasprit Bumrah sends Charith Asalanka back to the pavilion 29(64). Sri Lanka trail by a big margin. Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka are out there at the crease for the visitors. Brief scores: India 574/8 dec in 129.2 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 175 not out; Lasith Embuldeniya 2/188) beat Sri Lanka 174 all out in 65 overs (Pathum Nissanka 61 not out, Charith Asalanka 29; Ravindra Jadeja 5/41, Jasprit Bumrah 2/36) and 178 all out in 60 overs (f/o) (Niroshan Dickwella 51 not out, Dhananjaya de Silva 30; Ravindra Jadeja 4/46, Ravichandran Ashwin 4/47) by an innings and 222 runsAlso Read - IND vs SL: We Ticked All Boxes, Says Rohit Sharma After Winning His Maiden Test as India Captain

AS IT HAPPEND, DAY 2: India extended their stronghold on day two of the first Test at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium as Sri Lanka ended the day at 108/4 in 43 overs. After declaring at 574/8 in 129.2 overs, India picked four Sri Lankan wickets in the final session to put the visitors on the backfoot while enjoying a lead of 466 runs. It was a day where there wasn’t a single passage of play that didn’t go India’s way. At the start of it, the Lankans would have hoped to make early inroads, and at the end of it, they find themselves with their backs to the wall, staring at a trail of 466 runs with four of their main batsmen already back inside. And they’ve all been to LBWs, playing down the wrong line. It’s probably too early to call, but given how things are going, they are going to need a mini miracle to not be asked to follow on. This pitch is crumbling, the ball is reversing, but it still by no means is unplayable. Also Read - 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Surpasses Kapil Dev to Become India's Second-Highest Wicket-Taker in Tests

Also Read - 1st Test: Try To Keep Myself Relaxed In Any Pressure Scenario, Says Ravindra Jadeja

Live Updates

  • 5:50 PM IST

    Right then, that is all we have from this Test match. India have dominated this Test match and they will be hoping to put another strong performance in the second Test which will be a day-night affair. That Test will will start at 12.30 pm IST (7.00 am GMT) on Saturday, March 12. Our coverage will start well in advance. So do join us for the same. Till then, goodbye and cheers!

  • 4:59 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Ravindra Jadeja is the Player of the Match. He says that Mohali is his lucky ground and whenever he comes to Mohali, he gets positive vibes. States that he wanted to build a partnership with Pant, but he was standing at the other end and enjoying his batting. Informs that he does not know anything about stats but he is happy to score runs and pick up wickets, which gives him some confidence. States that he has done nothing different, he just backed his instincts, he looks to keep things simple. Concludes by saying that he has never played with the Pink ball before, but he will practice before the game and he is sure he will be comfortable with the ball.

  • 4:58 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India, says that it was a great performance and they have ticked all the boxes and he is happy with the performance. He mention that he did not think that it will be a three days test match because the pitch was good to bat on but credits his bowlers for applying pressure on both ends and they were great. He states that these are good signs for Indian cricket and it was a landmark Test match for Virat. He mentions that they first wanted to win this Test match and it is heartening to see all big performances. He adds that they wanted to bowl Jayant some overs and give Jayant Yadav some confidence as he is the third spinner in the team. He says that it has been a great performance by Jadeja and he mentions that the pink ball Test match will be a big challenge and looking forward to it. He mentions that it will be a challenge as it is their only second pink ball Test match at home and says that he is looking forward to how the pitch behaves there and then take it from there.

  • 4:57 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Dimuth Karunaratne, the skipper of Sri Lanka, says that the batsmen need to put their hands up, it was easy to bat on this track, but they had to get a big score. Mentions that they thought the pitch was going to be up and down and it would crack open and that’s why they played three seamers, but they should have still bowled better and restricted India. Informs that they were very defensive or they were aggressive, but they need to rotate the strike and bat better. Concludes that, the batters will have to step up and score big, and they will come back stronger in the next game.

  • 4:56 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Ravichandran Ashwin is down for a chat. On being asked about Jadeja’s batting, he says that Jadeja has come a really long way in the last four-five years, and he thinks that Jadeja’s batting has gone one notch higher! States that Jadeja and he realized that Jayant has not bowled a lot and he being the third spinner he had to get a few overs in the middle. Informs that he wanted to bat well since he had four weeks off and he did change a few things in his batting and he was trying to apply those in this match, but he was staying positive. Adds that the surface was a good one, Jadeja and he were trying hard to get wickets, but it was tough to get the batsmen out when they are very defensive and says that they cannot keep Bumrah and Shami out of it, they bowled well and put pressure!

  • 4:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Sri Lanka have a lot to ponder about right from their tactics to go with only one frontline spinner on this track and obviously their execution of skills in the middle. They were laid low by the injury to Kumara on the first day of the Test itself and eventually gave away 574 runs with the ball. It was always going to be tough after that but being a subcontinent team Lankans were expected to play spin better and show some application. However, they were quite poor with the bat in both the innings and Nissanka in the first innings and Dickwella in the second innings were only the two batters who showed some resilience out there. They need their senior batters like Mathews and skipper, Dimuth Karunaratne to step up otherwise another tough Test awaits them in a couple of days’ time.

  • 4:20 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: A classical Indian Test victory at home. India piling on a big score in the first innings and then putting the opposition team under pressure with spin playing the major role. The game was all but over in the first session of Day 3 when India picked up seven wickets to demolish any hopes Sri Lanka had coming into Day 3. Then, the caravan continued and with six more wickets in the final session, India have bowled out Sri Lanka twice in this Test match with ease. Ashwin and Jadeja were brilliant with the ball as usual but there were important contributions by the seamers and that makes this bowling performance even sweeter. The foundation was laid by the batting unit earlier in the game with Jadeja notching up his career-best score and almost all other batters making decent contributions. Overall, India have done what everyone expects them to do in home conditions and they will be looking to continue their dominance in the second Test match.

  • 4:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Ashwin to Kumara: OUT! Caught by Shami!! India take a 1-0 lead. This is a huge win for the home side. India win by an innings and 222 runs. Hosts take 1-0 lead in the Test series.

  • 4:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Fifty for Dickwella. He was searching for that single since the last over and has finally got it. Flighted outside off, Dickwella eases it into the vast open spaces on the off-side. SL 177/9

  • 3:50 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL 1st Test Updates: Shami to Fernando | OUT! Lbw!! That looked plumb and umpire Virender Sharma obliged by raising his finger. The nip-backer coupled with low bounce, Fernando had no chance surviving that, he made worse by staying rooted to the crease. SL 170/9