Highlights India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test

As it HAPPEND, DAY 3: India Beat Sri Lanka By an Innings and 222 Runs. Team India One Wicket Away From Victory. Ravindra Jadeja Picks 9th Wicket of the Match; Hosts Sniff Victory. Ravindra Jadeja Picks 8th Wicket of the Match; Ravi Ashwin Becomes 2nd Highest Wicket-Taker in Tests For India. Jadeja Picks 6th Wicket as Hosts Eye Big Win against Sri Lanka. India Enforce Follow-on; SL Lose Nissanka & Karunaratne After Lunch. Shami claims Karunaratne's wicket. Ravi Ashwin Removes Nissanka 6(19) After Lunch. Lahiru Thirimane gone for a duck, Ravi Ashwin strikes. Ravindra Jadeja Picks 5-fer as Sri Lanka bundled out for 174. The hosts have enforced the follow-on as Sri Lanka trail by 400 runs. Ravindra Jadeja Dents Sri Lanka With Quick Wickets, sends Suranga Lakmal 0(2) and Niroshan Dickwella 2(10) back to the pavilion. Pathum Nissanka slams half-century. Jasprit Bumrah sends Charith Asalanka back to the pavilion 29(64). Sri Lanka trail by a big margin. Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka are out there at the crease for the visitors. Brief scores: India 574/8 dec in 129.2 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 175 not out; Lasith Embuldeniya 2/188) beat Sri Lanka 174 all out in 65 overs (Pathum Nissanka 61 not out, Charith Asalanka 29; Ravindra Jadeja 5/41, Jasprit Bumrah 2/36) and 178 all out in 60 overs (f/o) (Niroshan Dickwella 51 not out, Dhananjaya de Silva 30; Ravindra Jadeja 4/46, Ravichandran Ashwin 4/47) by an innings and 222 runs

AS IT HAPPEND, DAY 2: India extended their stronghold on day two of the first Test at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium as Sri Lanka ended the day at 108/4 in 43 overs. After declaring at 574/8 in 129.2 overs, India picked four Sri Lankan wickets in the final session to put the visitors on the backfoot while enjoying a lead of 466 runs. It was a day where there wasn't a single passage of play that didn't go India's way. At the start of it, the Lankans would have hoped to make early inroads, and at the end of it, they find themselves with their backs to the wall, staring at a trail of 466 runs with four of their main batsmen already back inside. And they've all been to LBWs, playing down the wrong line. It's probably too early to call, but given how things are going, they are going to need a mini miracle to not be asked to follow on. This pitch is crumbling, the ball is reversing, but it still by no means is unplayable.