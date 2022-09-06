AS IT HAPPENED | IND vs SL T20 Asia Cup 2022 T20 Scorecard, India vs Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka beat India by six wickets in their Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Tuesday. The Lankan Lions chased down a target of 174 with one ball to spare. Kusal Mendis top-scored with 57 while his opening partner Pathum Nissanka and Dasun Shanaka contributed 52 and 33 not out respectively. For India, Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets for 34 runs while Ravichandran Ashwin got one. Invited to bat, India posted 173 for eight with captain Rohit Sharma top-scoring with a 72 off 41 balls while Suryakumar Yadav contributed 34. For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka (3/24), Chamika Karunaratne (2/27) and Dasun Shanaka (2/26) were the main wicket takers. Brief Scores: India: 173 for 8 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 72, Suryakumar Yadav 34; Dilshan Madushanka 3/24, Chamika Karunaratne 2/27, Dasun Shanaka 2/26). Sri Lanka: 174 for 4 in 19.5 overs (Kusal Mendis 57, Pathum Nissanka 52, Dasun Shanaka 33 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/34).Also Read - Asia Cup 2022 India vs Sri Lanka: India Fade Away Once Again as Poised Rivals Tear Their Attack And Defence Asunder

India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 Match, Asia Cup 2022 Squads:-

India T20 Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka T20 Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.