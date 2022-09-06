AS IT HAPPENED | IND vs SL T20 Asia Cup 2022 T20 Scorecard, India vs Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka beat India by six wickets in their Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Tuesday. The Lankan Lions chased down a target of 174 with one ball to spare. Kusal Mendis top-scored with 57 while his opening partner Pathum Nissanka and Dasun Shanaka contributed 52 and 33 not out respectively. For India, Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets for 34 runs while Ravichandran Ashwin got one. Invited to bat, India posted 173 for eight with captain Rohit Sharma top-scoring with a 72 off 41 balls while Suryakumar Yadav contributed 34. For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka (3/24), Chamika Karunaratne (2/27) and Dasun Shanaka (2/26) were the main wicket takers. Brief Scores: India: 173 for 8 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 72, Suryakumar Yadav 34; Dilshan Madushanka 3/24, Chamika Karunaratne 2/27, Dasun Shanaka 2/26). Sri Lanka: 174 for 4 in 19.5 overs (Kusal Mendis 57, Pathum Nissanka 52, Dasun Shanaka 33 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/34).Also Read - Asia Cup 2022 India vs Sri Lanka: India Fade Away Once Again as Poised Rivals Tear Their Attack And Defence Asunder

India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 Match, Asia Cup 2022 Squads:-

India T20 Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan. Also Read - We Wanted to Put Ourselves Under Pressure, Says Rohit Sharma After Super 4 Loss Against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka T20 Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana. Also Read - Can India Still Qualify For Asia Cup Final After Super 4 Loss Against Sri Lanka?

Live Updates

  • 11:18 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: That’s it! Sri Lanka win by 6 wickets with a ball to spare. What a game of exciting cricket we had today!! Sri Lanka prevail after a scare they received after the 12th over. India were once again short of a 190 score and as a result, they had to pay the price. Even in the bowling nothing went right for the Indians. Men in Blue are now in serious trouble in the Asia Cup. SL 174/4(19.5)

  • 11:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: 14 runs coming from the final over, Sri Lanka need 7 runs to win from 6 balls. SL 167/4 (19)

  • 11:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: 18 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 153/4. SL need 21 runs to won from 12 balls. SL 153/4 (18)

  • 11:00 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: 17 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 141/4. The game is getting intense in every passing over. SL 141/4 (17)

  • 10:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: 16 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 132/4. The Lankan Lions need 42 from 24 balls. The momentum might have shifted towards India, but Sri Lanka are very much into the game. Let’s see how things unfold in this exciting encounter. SL 132/4 (16)

  • 10:45 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: OUT!! Kusal Mendis departs! First-Ball duck for the Sri Lankan batter! India has turned the tables and how!! The rate-run has sky-rocketed now in a matter of overs. India dominate at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. SL 112/4 (`14.2)

  • 10:40 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: OUT! Another wicket for India! Gunathilika departs! Ravi Ashwin claims the wicket! India is slowly and steadily coming back into the game. Game on! 14 overs gone, India are now at 110/3. SL 110/3 (14)

  • 10:30 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: OUT!!! Yuzi Chahal strikes again!!! India strike in quick succession! Double Blow for Sri Lanka! Danushka Gunathilika is the new man in for the Lankan Lions. Chahal has bowled a brilliant over. SL 98/2 (12)

  • 10:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: 11 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 97/0. Kusal Mendis now look all set for his half-century as Sri Lanka dominate at the Dubai International Stadium. As we speak we have a wicket now!!! OUT!!! Nissanka departs and Chahal’s gets the all-important wicket! Just what the doctor ordered for the Indians! Finally a breakthrough! SL 97/1 (11.1)

  • 10:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: 10 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 89/0. Pathum Nissanka completes his half-century and the Lankan Lions are literally running away with the game here in Dubai. India are trying their level best to eke out a wicket, but Sri Lanka hold fort. SL 89/0 (10)