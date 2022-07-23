Highlights IND vs WI 1st ODI 2022, Trinidad & Tobago: An absolute thrilling encounter that went down to the wire to get the series underway but it is Mohammed Siraj who has managed to hold his nerves and seal the victory for his side. India just about edge West Indies to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Heartbreak for West Indies as they managed to get in touching distance of the total but fell agonizingly short. Even though the hosts lost the match, seeing contributions throughout the batting order will be a big positive for them going forward as they even managed to play the complete quota of 50 overs, only for the 7th time in about 40 matches. Kyle Mayers was prolific at the top order and Shamarh Brooks supported him well. King got a half-century but it was the fight put up by Akeal Hosein and especially Romario Shepherd that got the Windies ever so close to chasing down the target. In the end, it proved to be a mountain too steep to climb but they will look to level the series in the next game. India was a relieved side as after posting big total on the board, they would have expected to win by a more comfortable margin but they were challenged to dig deep. The Indian bowling attack got the wickets and managed to see off the opposition, winning by a margin of just 3 runs.Also Read - India Script Thrilling Victory at Queen's Park Oval; Beat West Indies By 3 Runs

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.
West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales. Also Read - Virat Kohli Would Have Regained Poor Form Surely, Twitterverse Reacts During LIVE Ind-WI 1st ODI | VIRAL Tweets

Live Updates

  • 3:16 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI: What a match we witnessed!! India win by just 3 runs! A grand end to the 1st ODI! WI 305/6 (50)

  • 2:52 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI: 46 overs gone, West Indies are now at 262/6. The home side require 47 runs to win 24 balls. WI 262/6 (46)

  • 2:24 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI: 41 over gone, West Indies are now at 224/5. WI 224/5 (41)

  • 2:09 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI: OUT! Another bites the dust! Rovan Powell departs, Yuzvendra Chahal picks up his first wicket of the match. West Indies 5 down! WI 205/5 (37.4)

  • 1:57 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI: OUT! Nicholas Pooran departs! Life is getting tougher for the home-side, the captain takes the long walk back to the pavilion and the asking rate demands over 8. Mohammed Siraj does it again and picks up his second wicket of the match. WI 189/4 (35.1)

  • 1:40 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI: 33 overs gone, West Indies are now at 182/3. WI 182/3 (33)

  • 1:30 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI: 31 overs gone, West Indies are now at 158/3. WI 158/3 (31)

  • 1:14 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI: West Indies have lost quick wickets, Brooks and Mayers take the long walk back to the pavilion. India strike back. Pooran and King are the new men in. WI 138/3 (26)

  • 12:57 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI: 23 overs gone, West Indies are now at 131/1. WI 131/1 (23)

  • 12:44 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI: 19 overs gone, West Indies are well set at 101/1, riding on Mayers’ half-century. WI 101/1 (19)