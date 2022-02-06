Ahmedabad: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 1st ODI match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.Also Read - India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma Quick Half Century Set Up 6 Wickets Victory In 1000th ODI For Hosts

India beat West Indies by 6 wickets to go 1-0 up in the three match ODI Series. Also Read - India vs West Indies: Yuzvendra Chahal Joins Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah In Elite Club, Completes 100 ODI Wickets

Alzarri Joseph runs-out Rishabh Pant 11(9). Akeal Hosein removes Ishan Kishan 28(36), as India lose third wicket. Alzarri Joseph scalp Rohit Sharma 60 (51) and Virat Kohli’s 8(4) wicket in quick succession to give West Indies the all-important breakthrough. Rohit Sharma hits 44th ODI Fifty, gets his half-ton off a boundary. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma lead India Run-Chase at the Narendra Modi Stadium, stitches a 50-plus run partnership. Also Read - IND vs WI, 1st ODI: We Are On a High After Beating England In The T20I Series, Says Nicholas Pooran

West Indies Bowled out for 176 runs in 43.5 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal picks 4-fer and Washington Sundar scalped 3 important wickets |Krishna picks his 2nd wicket, dangerous Jason Holder departs after scoring 57(71). Shardul Thakur picks his first-wicket, Fabian Allen 29(43) sent back to the pavilion. Jason Holder smashes half-century to get hold of the West Indies innings. Jason Holder and Fabian Allen steadies West Indies innings by a stitching a 50-plus run partnership. Prasidh Krishna scalps India’s 7th wicket as Akeal Hosein 0(3) departs for a duck. Yuzvendra Chahal strikes again removes Shamarh Brooks 12(26), West Indies batters in complete disarray. Yuzvendra Chahal picks up 100 ODI wickets and sends Nicholas Pooran 18(25) and Kieron Pollard 0(1) back to the pavilion in consecutive deliveries. Washington Sundar removes Brandon King 13(26), Darren Bravo 18(34) in quick succession. India derail West Indies innings. India strikes first, Mohammad Siraj removes Shai Hope 8(10), first wicket down.

INDIA HAVE WON THE TOSS & CHOSE TO FIELD FIRST, DEEPAK HOOD MAKES HIS DEBUT.