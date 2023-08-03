Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
HIGHLIGHTS, WI Vs IND, 1st T20I: India Fall Short By 4 Runs As West Indies Take 1-0 Series Lead
India Vs West Indies, 1st T20 HIGHLIGHTS: Batting first, West Indies scored 149/6 before their bowlers bowled exceptionally well to restrict India to 146/9 in 20 overs.
IND vs WI Playing XIs
India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
