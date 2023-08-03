HIGHLIGHTS, WI Vs IND, 1st T20I: India Fall Short By 4 Runs As West Indies Take 1-0 Series Lead

Top Recommended Stories

India Vs West Indies, 1st T20 HIGHLIGHTS: Batting first, West Indies scored 149/6 before their bowlers bowled exceptionally well to restrict India to 146/9 in 20 overs.

Updated: August 4, 2023 12:10 AM IST

India lost to West Indies by four runs in the first T20 International of the five-match series on Thursday. West Indies scored a modest 149 for six after opting to bat. Skipper Rovman Powell led the way with 48 off 32 balls, while Nicholas Pooran made 41 off 34 deliveries For India, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (2/24), playing his first match of the tour, and Arshdeep Singh (2/31) picked up two wickets apiece. Chasing, India could only muster 145 for nine with Tilak Varma top-scoring with 39.

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

  • 11:58 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES, WI Vs IND, 1st T20I Score: Two wickets in the last over cost India the game as West Indies won the ga,e by 4 runs. India ended at 145/9. In the hindsight, Yuzvendra Chahal dropping Rovman Powell proved costly. West Indies go 1-0 up in the five match series. The next match is on Sunday.

  • 11:36 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES, WI Vs IND, 1st T20I Score: India face an uphill task as they need 21 from 12 balls with Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel in the crease. Axar hits straight into the hands of Shimron Hetmyer. IND 129/7 (18.1)

  • 11:21 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES, WI Vs IND, 1st T20I Score: Just when it looked like both Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson would take India home, the captain departs off the bowling of Jason Holder. More misery for India Axar Patel is run out two balls later. IND 113/6 (15.3)

  • 11:18 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES, WI Vs IND, 1st T20I Score: 100 comes up for India in the 15th over. The stand between Sanju Samson and Hardil Pandya is slowly growing and they would like to finish the game. 15 runs come from the over. IND 113/4 (15)

  • 11:00 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES, WI Vs IND, 1st T20I Score: India in deep deep trouble at the moment as Tilak Varma goes back to the hut too after an impressive 22-ball 39. Varma holes out to Shimron Hetmyer off Romario Shepherd. IND 77/4 (11)

  • 10:52 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES, WI Vs IND, 1st T20I Score: Jason Holder strikes. Suryakumar Yadav is brilliantly caught by Shimron Hetmyer 21. India in trouble now. IND 68/3 (9.2)

  • 10:42 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES, WI Vs IND, 1st T20I Score: 50 comes up for India. Two more boundaries from Tilak Varma off Romario Shepherd. IND 63/2 (8)

  • 10:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES, WI Vs IND, 1st T20I Score: What a start by Tilak Varma in international cricket. He hit Alzarri Joseph for two back-to-back sixes to ease some pressure. IND 41/2 (6)

  • 10:25 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES, WI Vs IND, 1st T20I Score: OUT!!! India in deep trouble as Ishan Kishan follows Shubman Gill after being caught by Rovman Powell off Obed McCoy. IND 28/2 (5)

  • 10:18 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES, WI Vs IND, 1st T20I Score: Suryakumar Yadav has joined Ishan Kishan in the middle. While Kishan has been in good form with three consecutive fifties, SKY will be eager to make a mark after his flop show in the 50-over format. IND 22/1 (4)

