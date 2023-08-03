HIGHLIGHTS, WI Vs IND, 1st T20I: India Fall Short By 4 Runs As West Indies Take 1-0 Series Lead

Home

India Vs West Indies, 1st T20 HIGHLIGHTS: Batting first, West Indies scored 149/6 before their bowlers bowled exceptionally well to restrict India to 146/9 in 20 overs.

West Indies VS India 149/6 (20.0) 144/9 (19.5) IND need 6 runs in 1 ball at 36 rpo Last Wicket: Arshdeep Singh run out (Shimron Hetmyer / Nicholas Pooran) 12 (7) - 144/9 in 19.5 Over

HIGHLIGHTS, WI Vs IND, 1st T20I Score:

India lost to West Indies by four runs in the first T20 International of the five-match series on Thursday. West Indies scored a modest 149 for six after opting to bat. Skipper Rovman Powell led the way with 48 off 32 balls, while Nicholas Pooran made 41 off 34 deliveries For India, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (2/24), playing his first match of the tour, and Arshdeep Singh (2/31) picked up two wickets apiece. Chasing, India could only muster 145 for nine with Tilak Varma top-scoring with 39.

IND vs WI Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

