Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer guide India to a 6-wicket victory over West Indies. Sheldon Cottrell removes Rishabh Pant 8(8), India in a spot of bother. Virat Kohli departs 17(13) as Rishabh Pant now key in the run-chase. Ishan Kishan goes back to the pavilion after scoring 35(42). Rohit Sharma departs after scoring 40(19), Roston Chase claims it. Rohit Sharma & Ishan Kishan Strong in 158 Run-Chase. West Indies finish at 157/7 in 20 overs. Harshal Patel sends Nicholas Pooran 61(43) back to the pavilion, gets all important wicket for India. Nicholas Pooran hits half-century as he thrives to take Windies to a good total. Deepak Chahar removes Akeal Hosein 10(12), caught and bowled. Ravi Bishnoi gets his first ever international wickets as he traps Roston Chase 4(10) in front and removes Rovman Powell 2(3) off a googly. West Indies went for the review but nothing comes out in their favour. Yuzvendra Chahal breaks the partnership and sends Kyle Mayers 31(24) back to the pavilion. Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes in the first over in the last ball, dismisses opener Brandon King 4(5). India have won the toss and elected to field first. Ravi Bishnoi debuts for the Men in Blue.

India (Playing XI) – Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi (On debut), Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies (Playing XI) – Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (C), Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein and Sheldon Cottrell.

  • 12:04 AM IST

  • 12:03 AM IST

    RAVI BISHNOI HAS BEEN ADJUDGED AS MAN OF THE MATCH !

  • 11:13 PM IST
    Rohit Sharma, India skipper: Should have finished that off a little early, wanted to be clinical. Happy with the win and we can take a lot of confidence from this game. Restricting them to that score was a great effort from the bowlers. With the bat we were not clinical and it’s something we can learn from. Bishnoi is a very talented guy which is why we drafted him into the squad straightaway. We see something different in him. He’s got lot of variations and skillset with him. He can bowl at any stage and it gives us a lot of options to rotate the other bowlers. Very happy with his first game for India and he’s got a bright future and it’s just about us now on how we use him. Someone like Shreyas Iyer is sitting out, very hard on him not making it to playing eleven, but we needed someone to bowl in the middle which is why we couldn’t get him in. It’s always nice with that kind of competition going around and a lot of the guys are missing out as well. I’m happy to have that kind of challenges rather than not having players available and not in form.
  • 11:13 PM IST

    Kieron Pollard, West Indies skipper: Between overs 6-15 we only scored 46 in 9 overs and if we had 18-20 more runs during that phase it would have been competitive. After six overs they were in front, but I thought the bowlers and fielders did really well to pull things back. Different times calls for different things, they have quality bowlers and we have to play it as we see it. The guys are working hard to get things right and again it’s just a matter of setting it up properly. The ball was wet and the bowlers were bowling high full tosses and I wanted them to have a fair share to execute. Having said that, it was a very, very good game of cricket.

  • 11:12 PM IST

    Suryakumar Yadav: Looking at the dew, Rishabh and me decided to hit square because the outfield was very quick. I like batting anywhere, but today it was different and I badly wanted to finish the game. Glad to win and stay not out. Very important for Venkatesh, when he came in the difference was just eight runs, so I told him there was no need for any fancy stroke. Just asked him to play good shots and good cricket and really happy with the way he played. Their spinners bowled beautifully. It turned with bounce and gripped. With heavy dew it was very difficult for them to grip it and it was advantageous for us.

  • 10:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20I Score & Updates: West Indies seemed to be 20 runs or so short to begin with and with the dew coming into play, it was always going to be a tough ask for their bowlers. This was true, at least for the Powerplay as the pacers were hammered all around the park by Rohit Sharma. The first over of spin from Akeal Hosein too proved to be expensive but then Roston Chase came on and he picked up the Indian skipper. After that, both spinners bowled in tandem and kept on stemming the flow of runs. Kishan and Kohli too fell to the spinners and the Windies started to believe. This belief was shattered as Suryakumar Yadav hit the boundaries at the right times for the opposition and ended Windies hopes.

  • 10:54 PM IST
    LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20I Score & Updates: After that early blitz from Rohit Sharma, India looked to be chasing the target down with overs to spare. It was not the case though as after Sharma fell, things got slowed down. Ishan Kishan did make 35 runs but they came at a struggle and he failed to build on it. Kohli was dismissed shortly after Kishan and suddenly the required rate was rising up. Suryakumar Yadav though remained fairly calm and along with the inexperienced Venkatesh Iyer, made sure that the scoreboard kept ticking over and the bad balls were sent to the fence. This 48-run stand was the difference and India won the contest with 7 balls to spare.
  • 10:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20I Score & Updates: India looked to be in a bit of jeopardy but have managed to get over the line in the end and go 1-0 up in the three-match series thanks to a brilliant partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer. A top effort from the West Indies bowlers but in the end, they go home empty-handed yet again.

  • 10:49 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20I Score & Updates: SIX to finish the innings ! India did it in style, win the 1st T20I by 6 wickets ! IND 162/4 (18.5)

  • 10:45 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20I Score & Updates: 2 overs remain, India need 9 runs to win !