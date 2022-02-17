Highlights | IND vs WI, 1st T20I

|As it Happened|

Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer guide India to a 6-wicket victory over West Indies. Sheldon Cottrell removes Rishabh Pant 8(8), India in a spot of bother. Virat Kohli departs 17(13) as Rishabh Pant now key in the run-chase. Ishan Kishan goes back to the pavilion after scoring 35(42). Rohit Sharma departs after scoring 40(19), Roston Chase claims it. Rohit Sharma & Ishan Kishan Strong in 158 Run-Chase. West Indies finish at 157/7 in 20 overs. Harshal Patel sends Nicholas Pooran 61(43) back to the pavilion, gets all important wicket for India. Nicholas Pooran hits half-century as he thrives to take Windies to a good total. Deepak Chahar removes Akeal Hosein 10(12), caught and bowled. Ravi Bishnoi gets his first ever international wickets as he traps Roston Chase 4(10) in front and removes Rovman Powell 2(3) off a googly. West Indies went for the review but nothing comes out in their favour. Yuzvendra Chahal breaks the partnership and sends Kyle Mayers 31(24) back to the pavilion. Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes in the first over in the last ball, dismisses opener Brandon King 4(5). India have won the toss and elected to field first. Ravi Bishnoi debuts for the Men in Blue.

India (Playing XI) – Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi (On debut), Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies (Playing XI) – Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (C), Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein and Sheldon Cottrell.