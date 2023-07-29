Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
HIGHLIGHTS, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Shai Hope Leads From Front As West Indies Win By 6 Wickets
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Match Updates: The series is locked at 1-1 with the third and final match to be played on Tuesday.
After Ishan Kishan fifty led India to 181 all out, West Indies rode on captain Shai Hope’s 63 not out and Keacy Carty’s unbeaten 48 to win the second ODI by six wickets. India had won the first game. The third and final game is to be played on Tuesday.
