HIGHLIGHTS, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Shai Hope Leads From Front As West Indies Win By 6 Wickets

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Match Updates: The series is locked at 1-1 with the third and final match to be played on Tuesday.

Updated: July 30, 2023 3:04 AM IST

By Koushik Paul

Keacy Carty

44* (64) 3x4, 0x6

Shai Hope (C) (W)

63 (80) 2x4, 2x6

Hardik Pandya

(6.3-0-34-0)*

Shardul Thakur

(8-0-42-3)
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, Live updates

HIGHLIGHTS, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI Score

After Ishan Kishan fifty led India to 181 all out, West Indies rode on captain Shai Hope’s 63 not out and Keacy Carty’s unbeaten 48 to win the second ODI by six wickets. India had won the first game. The third and final game is to be played on Tuesday.

Live Updates

  • 2:41 AM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: First win for West Indies in the last ten ODIs against India.

  • 2:34 AM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: That’s it. West Indies beat India by six wickets to draw level the series 1-1. Shai Hope remained unbeaten on 63 while Keacy Carty was on 48 not out.

  • 2:27 AM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Shai Hope is clearly playing a captain’s knock. West Indies need just 10 more runs to win. WI 172/4 (35.4)

  • 2:02 AM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: West Indies inch towards the as Shai Hope leads with an another fifth half century. WI 131/4 (31)

  • 1:15 AM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Another West Indies wicket goes down as India. try tp gain upper hand. Shimron Hetmyer is clean bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. WI 92/4 (18)

  • 12:28 AM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Two wickets for Shardul Thakur in an over. He dismisses Windies openers Kyle Mayers and Brandon King. WI 54/2 (9)

  • 11:32 PM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: That’s it. India are all out for 181 in 40.5 overs.

  • 11:06 PM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Play resumes and Umran Malik is back in the hut. Mukesh Kumar joins Kuldeep Yadav in the middle. IND 176/9 (39)

  • 10:50 PM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Alzarri Joseph breaks the partnership by trapping Shardul Thakur in front. As soon as Thakur goes back, rain comes again. The players head into the dressing room. The covers are on. IND 167/8 (37.3)

