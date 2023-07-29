Home

HIGHLIGHTS, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Shai Hope Leads From Front As West Indies Win By 6 Wickets

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Match Updates: The series is locked at 1-1 with the third and final match to be played on Tuesday.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS West Indies 181 (40.5) 178/4 (36.3) Run Rate: (Current: 4.88) WI need 8 runs in 82 balls at 0.58 rpo Last Wicket: Shimron Hetmyer b Kuldeep Yadav 9 (15) - 91/4 in 16.6 Over Keacy Carty 44 * (64) 3x4, 0x6 Shai Hope (C) (W) 63 (80) 2x4, 2x6 Hardik Pandya (6.3-0-34-0) * Shardul Thakur (8-0-42-3)

After Ishan Kishan fifty led India to 181 all out, West Indies rode on captain Shai Hope’s 63 not out and Keacy Carty’s unbeaten 48 to win the second ODI by six wickets. India had won the first game. The third and final game is to be played on Tuesday.

