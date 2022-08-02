Highlights | India vs West Indies 2nd T20, WI v IND, IND vs WI, St. Kitts: West Indies were chasing a below-par total and they got off to a perfect start with the bat as well as the Windies openers went onto score 46 runs in the Powerplay. Mayers departed just after the Powerplay but Pooran and King steadied the ship and West Indies were at one stage motoring along nicely towards a comfortable victory. However, Pooran departed in the 10th over and Hetmyer too could not last long. West Indies still were in a comfortable position with just 38 needed off 30 balls and seven wickets in hand. The wicket of King brought some panic in the Windies dressing room and it came to the situation where the Windies needed 10 off the last over and Thomas came to the rescue and finished the game for the Windies after some nervy moments in the final few overs.Also Read - IND vs WI 2nd T20I Time Changed: Check New Match Timings

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.