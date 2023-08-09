Top Recommended Stories

Highlights IND vs WI 3rd T20I Score: India Beat West Indies By 7 Wickets; Keep Themselves Alive In Series

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Under fire for his recent failures in ODI matches and first two T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav bounced back with an explosive knock of 83 off 44 balls while Tilak Varma struck an unbeaten 49 as India beat West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20I at Providence Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Published: August 9, 2023 12:10 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Hardik Pandya (C)

14* (14) 1x4, 0x6

Tilak Varma

49 (37) 4x4, 1x6

Rovman Powell

(0.4-0-4-0)*

Alzarri Joseph

(4-0-25-2)
Highlights IND vs WI 3rd T20I Score: India Beat West Indies By 7 Wickets; Keep Themselves Alive In Series.

AS IT HAPPENED | India vs West Indies 3rd T20I

Guyana: Under fire for his recent failures in ODI matches and first two T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav bounced back with an explosive knock of 83 off 44 balls while Tilak Varma struck an unbeaten 49 as India beat West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20I at Providence Stadium, here on Tuesday.

This triumph keeps India alive in the five-match series as they reduced to margin to 2-1.

After the early dismissal of debutant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, India swiftly regrouped with Suryakumar Yadav’s classy performance as he built an impressive 87-run partnership for the third wicket with Tilak (49 not out).

Thanks to Surya and Tilak’s impressive knocks, India chased down the 160-run target in 17.5 overs, revitalising their hopes in the series after facing defeats in the first two matches.

Chasing 160, India had a shocking start as they lost Jaiswal early in the first over. Then, Yadav came and quickly launched an attack with his big hits.

Gill once again fell cheaply as he threw his wicket in the fifth over when he looked to pull it away but got the top edge for Jonatan Charles to take a comfortable catch.

Varma, who was the top scorer in the last two games, continued with his fine form and started with back-to-back boundaries. Suryakumar and Varma went for three big hits to take the Power-play score to 60/2.

Soon, Yadav brought up his 14th T20 fifty off just 23 with a fine boundary. He maintained his aggressive approach, achieving a milestone of 100 international sixes by skillfully dispatching a slower ball for a spectacular maximum. Building on that achievement, he promptly struck a boundary. At the halfway point, India found themselves in a dominant position at 97-2.

Surya’s impressive innings concluded in the 13th over, as he directed Alzarri Joseph’s full toss towards fine leg, where King remained stationary and completed the catch without any difficulty.

After Surya’s dismissal, Tilak took centrestage and went for a few big hits but missed out on his second fifty as captain Hardik Pandya finished the chase with a maximum to keep India alive in the series.

Earlier, opting to bat first, West Indies got off to a decent start with openers Kyle Mayers and Brandon King stitched a 55-run opening stand. However, India made a comeback with Kuldeep Yadav taking two wickets in an over.

But the hosts got the rhythm through skipper Rovman Powell, who’s unbeaten 19-ball 40 quickfire powered West Indies to 159/5 in 20 overs.

Brief score: West Indies 159/5 in 20 overs (Brandon King 42, Rovman Powell 40*; Kuldeep Yadav 3-28) lost to India 164/3 in 17.5 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 83, Tilak Varma 49 not out; Alzarri Joseph 2-25) by seven wickets.

Live Updates

  • 11:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: That’s it! India have won this game by 7 wickets. Thanks to crucial knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, the Men in Blue pull back one in the series and keep them in contention.

  • 10:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: India are currently 69/2 after 7 overs of play in the run-chase. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Verma are at the crease for the visitors.

  • 10:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: West Indies finished on 159/5, thanks to Brandon King and Rovman Powell’s quick-fire 40. WI 159/5 (20)

  • 8:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: 3 overs gone, Windies are now at 19/0. Mayers and King are off to a decent start. WI 19/0 (3)

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar.

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: West Indies have won the toss and elected to bat first. Yashasvi Jaiswal makes his T20I debut today.

  • 7:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: The home team’s bowlers have done well to keep India in check and will be keen to maintain that with series on the line. “It’s a very good position to be in. Since 2016 we haven’t won T20 series (against India),” said West Indies skipper Rovman Powell.

  • 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: The likes of Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer will once again be looking to take the attack to the Indian spinners.

  • 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Like the opposition, West Indies’ top-order too has not been amongst runs with Pooran left to do the heavy lifting. The hosts would want to change that.

