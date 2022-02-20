HIGHLIGHTS India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I

AS IT HAPPENED: INDIA BEAT WEST INDIES BY 17 RUNS IN 3RD T20I. Shardul Thakur removes Nicholas Pooran 61(47). Nicholas Pooran hits fifty for Windies. Harshal Patel picks up his second, Roston Chase 12(7) departs. Venkatesh Iyer picks up his second wicket and claims Jason Holder 2(6). Venkatesh Iyer removes Kieron Pollard 5(7). Rovman Powell 25(14) falls to Harshal Patel, India get breakthrough. Deepak Chahar does it again as he gets the better of Shai Hope 8(4). WI lose openers. Deepak Chahar draws first blood, removes Kyle Mayers 6(5). Suryakumar Yadav 65(31) and Venkatesh Iyer 35(19) take India past 180. India finish at 184/5. Dominic Drakes castles skipper Rohit Sharma 7(15). Roston Chase knocks Ishan Kishan 34(31) over. Hayden Walsh gets the better off Shreyas Iyer 25(16). Jason Holder removes Ruturaj Gaikwad 4(8). Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad Open Innings For India. West Indies have won toss and elected to field first. Avesh Khan makes his debut for India.Also Read - Haris Rauf Slaps Kamran Ghulam For Dropping Catch During PSL 2022 Game; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

PREVIEW: India will be happy with the progress they have made in T20Is, especially with how the batters have stepped up and the wrist-spinners have performed. This seems like the perfect preparation for the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia. Apart from the usual suspects, Venkatesh Iyer has been refreshing as a finisher and Harshal Patel has been great in death overs with his plethora of variations. For this match, the hosts will make a minimum of two changes since Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been rested. West Indies, on the other hand, came close in the second match, and will now come out all guns blazing as they play for pride. India lead the series by 2-0. Also Read - Ishan Kishan on Competition With Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant - It is a Healthy Thing

India Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan. Also Read - Ishan Kishan on His Aspirations - Want to Reach Where Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Have

West Indies Playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh.

Live Updates

  • 11:31 PM IST
    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I Score & Updates: SURYKUMAR YADAV HAS BEEN ADJUDGED AS PLAYER OF THE MATCH AND ALSO PLAYER OF THE SERIES.
  • 11:30 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I Score & Updates: Rohit Sharma | The team that used to chase, there are not many people here from that squad. We wanted to bat first and chase as well. Because our middle order is fairly new. Happy with the series. Pretty much got everything we wanted. We do understand we are very young as a team. We are still a good chasing side, but a lot of the players are missing. It was pleasing to see guys bailing the team out from situations. Good sign moving forward as a group and something to be proud of. Biggest take away in the ODIs was the middle order making it count. I was impressed with our seam bowling in ODIs. And even here. Harshal is new. Avesh is on debut. Shardul is in and out. So we wanted to see how the guys react and it was a good challenge to defend in both games against a quality West Indies team. Few guys miss out for the Sri Lanka series because we want to keep them fresh. But we have the World Cup in mind and we are trying to give game time for individuals. I am not someone who looks at the opposition, I would like to see what we can do as a team.

  • 11:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I Score & Updates: Shardul Thakur is up for a quick chat. He says that the ball was holding on to the wicket and they wanted to bowl fuller, as the batters had time to pull the short ball. Mentions that if he is doing the job for India at the death, he needs to know how it’s done, he has done it for Chennai for four years now and will look to carry on the same and prepare well for the T20 World Cup as well. States that they have to mentally be tough and it’s okay to be hit for boundaries, but they just have to think about the next ball. Says that everyone has to follow a process, he had a plan to bowl wide yorkers, and he stuck to it, no matter what.

  • 11:01 PM IST
    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I Score & Updates: It was the same old story for the visitors. The openers faltering, then Nicholas Pooran doing all the repair work alongside Rovman Powell and getting them into the match and then the middle order undoing all the hard work to make things difficult. This is not a pattern any team would want to follow and the Windies need to do a couple of things differently. Holder, Pollard and Chase, all of them seasoned players but just couldn’t get going again. Pooran made it three half-centuries in a row in the series and he seems to be back to his best. He will once again feel a bit let down by the fact that he couldn’t get his team over the line. Romario Shepherd did keep the hopes alive with a fiery cameo but the Indian bowlers just executed their deliveries brilliantly at the death.
  • 11:00 PM IST
    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I Score & Updates: It was Bhuvneshwar Kumar two nights ago and Harshal Patel has replicated his 19th over antics tonight to hand India a convincing win. Deepak Chahar gave the hosts the perfect start by picking up the Windies openers with a couple of beauties before he had to leave the field with an injury. India then were put on the back foot by Pooran and Powell but they roared back into the match. Everyone apart from Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan got into the wickets column. Venkatesh Iyer covered Chahar’s overs well and even got a couple of big wickets. Shardul Thakur was given a tap early on but showed his mental strength by coming back strongly at the death. But it was Harshal Patel who was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up 3 wickets and was miserly as well. All in all, a top bowling effort from the hosts.
  • 10:56 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I Score & Updates: A big performance at the death from Shardul Thakur and Harshal Patel has seen India clinch yet another close encounter and they do manage to complete the double clean sweep over West Indies. Once again the Windies falter at the final hurdle and round off a disappointing tour with a disappointing loss. With this win they become the No. 1 ranked T20I team.

  • 10:49 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I Score & Updates: INDIA BEAT WEST INDIES BY 17 RUNS. CLINCH T20I SERIES 3-0. WI 167/9 (20)

  • 10:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I Score & Updates: Thakur to Drakes | OUT ! Caught by Rohit!! In the air and taken at extra-cover. WI 166/9 (19.3)

  • 10:44 PM IST
    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I Score & Updates: Harshal to Shepherd | OUT ! TAKEN! The 19th over generally is the most important over and Harshal Patel has just bowled a gem of an over so far. Final over coming up ! 23 required off 6 balls. WI 162/8 (19)
  • 10:37 PM IST
    LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I Score & Updates: 2 overs remain ! 31 required from 12 ! WI 154/7 (18)