HIGHLIGHTS India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I

AS IT HAPPENED: INDIA BEAT WEST INDIES BY 17 RUNS IN 3RD T20I. Shardul Thakur removes Nicholas Pooran 61(47). Nicholas Pooran hits fifty for Windies. Harshal Patel picks up his second, Roston Chase 12(7) departs. Venkatesh Iyer picks up his second wicket and claims Jason Holder 2(6). Venkatesh Iyer removes Kieron Pollard 5(7). Rovman Powell 25(14) falls to Harshal Patel, India get breakthrough. Deepak Chahar does it again as he gets the better of Shai Hope 8(4). WI lose openers. Deepak Chahar draws first blood, removes Kyle Mayers 6(5). Suryakumar Yadav 65(31) and Venkatesh Iyer 35(19) take India past 180. India finish at 184/5. Dominic Drakes castles skipper Rohit Sharma 7(15). Roston Chase knocks Ishan Kishan 34(31) over. Hayden Walsh gets the better off Shreyas Iyer 25(16). Jason Holder removes Ruturaj Gaikwad 4(8). Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad Open Innings For India. West Indies have won toss and elected to field first. Avesh Khan makes his debut for India.Also Read - Haris Rauf Slaps Kamran Ghulam For Dropping Catch During PSL 2022 Game; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

PREVIEW: India will be happy with the progress they have made in T20Is, especially with how the batters have stepped up and the wrist-spinners have performed. This seems like the perfect preparation for the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia. Apart from the usual suspects, Venkatesh Iyer has been refreshing as a finisher and Harshal Patel has been great in death overs with his plethora of variations. For this match, the hosts will make a minimum of two changes since Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been rested. West Indies, on the other hand, came close in the second match, and will now come out all guns blazing as they play for pride. India lead the series by 2-0. Also Read - Ishan Kishan on Competition With Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant - It is a Healthy Thing

India Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan. Also Read - Ishan Kishan on His Aspirations - Want to Reach Where Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Have

West Indies Playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh.