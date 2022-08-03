Highlights India vs West Indies 3rd T20, WI v IND, IND vs WI, St. Kitts Latest Score & Updates. A very comfortable victory in the end for India as they have put on a commanding show to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series against West Indies. The visitors will now head into the USA leg of the tour needing just one win to seal the series. The pitch was a used one and West Indies had an above-par score on the board. India would have found it a bit more challenging to get the win but the way Suryakumar Yadav attacked the Windies bowlers right from the off, the game was completely turned on its head. Skipper Rohit Sharma retired hurt after a breezy start but then came the partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer, where Yadav was in full flow. Later on, Yadav got out after a big score but by that time India had the game in the bag and Rishabh Pant added the finishing touches to take his side over the line. The 4th T20I will be played on Saturday, the 6th of August and will begin at 8 pm IST (2.30 pm GMT).Also Read - IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch India vs West Indies Live in India

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Also Read - IND vs WI 3nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – India vs West Indies, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Werner Park, 9.30 PM IST August 2, Tuesday

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales. Also Read - IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma On Entrusting Avesh Khan Over Bhuvneshwar Kumar For Final Over In 2nd T20I