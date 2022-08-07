Highlights- India vs West Indies 4th T20, WI v IND, IND vs WI Score & Updates, Central Broward Park, Florida, USA. India seal the series with a dominating win. They had a good total on the board but they still needed to bowl well as the pitch was quite flat and with short boundaries on this ground. They did that perfectly as all the bowlers did their job to perfection and in the end West Indies have fallen well short of the target. West Indies had a tough task in front of them at the halfway mark. However, they do have a strong and powerful batting line-up and they would have fancied their chances of chasing down this total. They came out all guns blazing and went onto score 61 runs in the Powerplay. The problem though was they lost three wickets in that phase and continued to lose wickets at regular intervals throughout their innings. Most of the batters got the start for them but no one really made it count and in the end, they folded out for just 132.Also Read - IND vs WI 4th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – India vs West Indies, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Broward County Stadium, 8 PM IST August 6, Saturday

IND vs WI 4th T20I Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

  • 12:28 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI 4th T20I: That’s it! India win by 59 runs and seal the series 3-1, with a game still left to play. WI 132 (19.1)

  • 11:35 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI 4th T20I: 10 overs gone, West Indies are now at 88/5. Rovman Powell was the last man to depart. WI 88/5 (10)

  • 11:20 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI 4th T20I: 7 overs gone, West Indies are now at 64/4. WI 64/4 (7)

  • 10:37 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI 4th T20I: Late surge from Sanju Samson and Axar Patel propel India to 191/5 in 20 overs of play. IND 191/5 (20)

  • 10:14 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI 4th T20I: 16 overs gone, India are now at 151/4. Dinesh Karthik has joined Sanju Samson after Rishabh Pant’s departure. IND 151/4 (16)

  • 9:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 4th T20I: OUT! Deepak Hooda falls victim to Alzarri Joseph and India lose their third wicket. Sanju Samson has walked in as the new batter. IND 114/3 (12)

  • 9:37 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 4th T20I: 10 overs gone, India are now well set at 96/2. Deepak Hooda and Rishabh Pant re-build for Men in Blue. IND 96/2 (10)

  • 9:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 4th T20I: 8 overs gone, India are now at 77/2. IND 77/2 (8)

  • 9:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 4th T20I: 7 overs gone, India are now at 68/2. Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant hold key from here onwards. IND 68/2 (7)

  • 9:18 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 4th T20I: OUT! India lose 2nd wicket! Suryakumar Yadav falls victim to Alzarri Joseph! India have lost both their openers inside the first 6 overs, eventhough they have maintained a healthy run-rate. IND 65/2 (6)