Highlights- India vs West Indies 4th T20, WI v IND, IND vs WI Score & Updates, Central Broward Park, Florida, USA. India seal the series with a dominating win. They had a good total on the board but they still needed to bowl well as the pitch was quite flat and with short boundaries on this ground. They did that perfectly as all the bowlers did their job to perfection and in the end West Indies have fallen well short of the target. West Indies had a tough task in front of them at the halfway mark. However, they do have a strong and powerful batting line-up and they would have fancied their chances of chasing down this total. They came out all guns blazing and went onto score 61 runs in the Powerplay. The problem though was they lost three wickets in that phase and continued to lose wickets at regular intervals throughout their innings. Most of the batters got the start for them but no one really made it count and in the end, they folded out for just 132.

IND vs WI 4th T20I Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.