Highlights Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI Scores & Updates: Shubman Gill (130) struck a stroke-filled century to power India to 289 for eight. In reply, Zimbabwe's innings ended at 276 in 49.3 overs thanks to Sikandar Raza's brilliant 95-ball 115. Earlier, coming in to bat at number three, Gill smashed 130 off 97 balls with the help of 15 boundaries and one six, after India opted to bat. Besides Gill, Ishan Kishan made 50 while Shikhar Dhawan scored 40. Brad Evans (5/54) picked up his maiden five-wicket haul for the home team. Brief scores: India: 289/8 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 130, Ishan Kishan 50; Brad Evans 5/54). Zimbabwe: 276 all out in 49.3 overs (Sikandar Raza 115, Sean Williams 45; Kuldeep Yadav 2/38, Axar Patel 2/30, Avesh Khan 3/66).

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

  • 9:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI Score & Updates: India win the match by 13 runs. Shubman Gill has been adjudged as the Man of the Match and also the Man of the Series.

  • 4:20 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI Score & Updates: Brad Evans has been top-class with the ball. He has picked up his maiden five-wicket haul after dismissing Shardul Thakur.

  • 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI Score & Updates: In a bid to clear the ropes, Gill perishes off the first ball of the last over. The idea was right, not the execution. Gill departs for a brilliant 130 off 97 balls. Gill gets a rousing reception as he makes his way back to the dressing-room.

  • 4:02 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI Score & Updates: Sanju Samson has come in and he looks in ominous touch. He has upped the ante as India look to close in on 300. Gill is making the most of his chances while Samson departs trying to get quick runs. LIVE | Ind: 257/5 in 46.1 overs vs Zim

  • 3:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI Score & Updates: With a single past covers, Gill reaches his maiden ODI ton in 82 balls. This century would give the young top-order batter much confidence.

  • 3:41 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI Score & Updates: Zimbabwe has taken the DRS after the umpire turned down an appeal against Shubman Gill. The replays show that there was a bat, but Kishan has bizarrely been run out. LIVE | Ind: 226/3 in 43 overs vs Zim

  • 2:35 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI Score & Updates: After the dismissal of the Indian openers, it is Ishan Kishan and Shubman who have started the rebuilding process. They would now need to stable things and give a launchpad to the lower middle-order.

  • 2:19 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI Score & Updates: Shikhar Dhawan departs. What a bowl by Evans. Looks like the hosts are making a comeback in the final ODI.

  • 2:11 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI Score & Updates: Dhawan is playing on 39 runs and the batter is looking confident so far.

  • 1:55 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI Score & Updates: Rahul, who was set, has now perished for 30. He was clean bowled by Evans. The onus will now be on the experienced shoulders of Dhawan to take India’s innings forward.