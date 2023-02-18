Top Recommended Stories

Highlights IND vs ENG, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: England Beat India by 11 Runs

India Women vs England Women T20 World Cup 2023:  India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana's half-century (52 off 41 balls) and an entertaining 34-ball 47 from Richa Ghosh went in vain as India lost their ICC Women's T20 World Cup group match to England by 11 runs.

Updated: February 18, 2023 10:07 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE IND vs ENG, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: India Face Off England With Semis Spot On Line.

As it happened | India vs England, Women’s T20 World Cup, Score:  India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana’s half-century (52 off 41 balls) and an entertaining 34-ball 47 from Richa Ghosh went in vain as India lost their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup group match to England by 11 runs here on Saturday.

The cheap dismissals of opener Shafali Verma (8), Jemimah Rodrigues (13) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (4) contributed to the defeat as India could never recover from the top-order collapse.

Earlier, India had restricted England to 151 for seven with medium pacer Renuka Singh (5/15) registering her best bowling figures in the format after India opted to bowl. Her five-wicket haul gave India hope that they could defeat the Heather Knight-led side, but Sarah Glenn (2/27 in 4 overs) and Sophie Ecclestone’s (1/11 in 3 overs) restrictive bowling didn’t allow Indian batters play their strokes freely.

Finally a winning total of 152 proved too much for India.

Brief Scores: England: 151 for 7 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 50; Renuka Singh 5/15) beat India (Smriti Mandhana 52, Richa Ghosh 47 not out; Sarah Glenn 2/27, Sophie Ecclestone 1/14)

Live Updates

  • 9:57 PM IST

    India got the positive start but the side was unable to keep the momentum to stay in the game as after bowling first Indian bowlers picked up four wickets in quick succession. Apart from this England has made a massive comeback after losing the wickets in quick succession. India’s batting was below average in this big chase against England.

  • 9:49 PM IST

  • 9:40 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: England beat India by 11 runs.

  • 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Maximum!!! India needs 14 runs from two balls. All the eyes on bowler.

  • 9:38 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: 20 runs from three balls.

  • 9:38 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: One run from the free-hit. Can Pooja make it possible for India?

  • 9:37 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: No ball and a free hit for India. Back to back boundaries by Richa Ghosh. Nail-biter is going on. India needs 22 runs in five balls.

  • 9:36 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Richa started the last over with a boundary. Are we going to witness a win for India.

  • 9:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: India need a miracle to win this game Richa Ghosh will have to hit 5 sixers to tie this game against England.

