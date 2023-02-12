Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Highlights Ind vs Pak, Women’s T20 World Cup, Score: Jemimah-Richa Power India to a 7-Wicket Victory
live

Highlights Ind vs Pak, Women’s T20 World Cup, Score: Jemimah-Richa Power India to a 7-Wicket Victory

India produced an impressive performance to beat arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in their opening match of Women's T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands Cricket Ground.

Updated: February 12, 2023 9:45 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

India Women vs Pakistan Women, India Women vs Pakistan Women news, India Women vs Pakistan Women Updates, India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming, India Women vs Pakistan Women Latest Updates, Women T20 World Cup, Women T20 World Cup 2023, Women T20 World Cup live streaming, Women T20 World Cup latest updates, India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score, India Women vs Pakistan Women Free Live Score, India Women vs Pakistan Women Free On Hostar, India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score Free, IND-W vs PAK-W, IND-W vs PAK-W News, IND-W vs PAK-W Updates ,IND-W vs PAK-W Pics, IND-W vs PAK-W Latest News, IND-W vs PAK-W Latest Updates,      IND-W vs PAK-W Live Streaming, IND-W vs PAK-W in T20 World Cup 2023, IND-W vs PAK-W Free Live Streaming, IND-W vs PAK-W Live Free, IND-W vs PAK-W Live Updates, IND-W vs PAK-W Live Score, IND-W vs PAK-W Venue, Ind vs Pak, IND vs PAK Live Streaming, India Vs Pakistan, Bismah Maroof, Womens T20 World Cup, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma
Highlights Ind vs Pak, Women's T20 World Cup, Score: Jemimah-Richa Power India to a 7-Wicket Victory.

AS IT HAPPENED | IND Vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Cape Town: India produced an impressive performance to beat arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets in their opening match of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands Cricket Ground, here on Sunday.

Also Read:

Riding on brilliant performances by Bismah Maroof (68 not out off 55) and Ayesha Naseem (43 not out off 25), Pakistan posted a competitive total of 149-4 in stipulated 20 overs.

Chasing 150, Shafali Verma was partnered by Yastika Bhatia for India at the top with Smriti Mandhana out injured. The duo put on 38 for the opening wicket before Yastike was dismissed by Sadia Iqbal in the final over of the Powerplay.

Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues rebuilt, but Pakistan struck in the 10th over when Sidra Amin pulled off a stunning catch close to the ropes to send back Verma. While Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah fought back for a bit, Nashra Sandhu sent back Kaur in the 14th over to give Pakistan a massive boost.

But, Jemimah Rodrigues led India’s fight in the run chase by smashing a fine unbeaten fifty (53 not out off 38) and along with Richa Ghosh (31 not out off 20), took India over the victory line in 19 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Earlier, Pakistan, who won the toss and opted to bat first, lost opener Javeria Khan to Deepti Sharma in the second over.

Bismah Maroof and Muneeba Ali took the attack to Deepti to help Pakistan to 39/1 at the end of the Powerplay, their highest against India in the first six overs in women’s T20Is.

However, Radha Yadav struck soon after with the wicket of Muneeba and Pooja Vastrakar sent back Nida Dar for a duck to put India back on top. The in-form Sidra Amin joined Maroof in the middle and the duo put on 25 for the fourth wicket before a freak dismissal saw Amin dismissed by Radha.

Ayesha Naseem’s entry added impetus to Pakistan’s innings as she raced off the blocks with some lusty blows. Maroof held one end up as Ayesha charged from the other to lift Pakistan past the 100-run mark in the 16th over.

Maroof completed her fifty soon after as the duo put on a partnership that pushed India onto the back foot. The unbeaten 81-run stand helped Pakistan to 149/4 at the end of 20 overs. The last five overs yielded 58 runs as Pakistan gave India a stiff target.

Brief scores: Pakistan Women 149-4 in 20 Overs (Bismah Maroof 68 not out, Ayesha Naseem 43 not out; Radha Yadav 2/21) lost to India Women 151-3 in 19 Overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 53 not out, Richa Ghosh 31 not out; Nashra Sandhu 2/15) by 7 wickets.

Live Updates

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK Women’s T20 World Cup Score: That’s it!!! India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in their opening match of the World Cup!! Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh power India to a famous victory!!! IND-W 151/3 (19)

  • 9:37 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK Women’s T20 World Cup Score: 14 runs required in the last 2 overs for India to win! Can they do it ?

  • 9:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK Women’s T20 World Cup Score: 17 overs gone, India are now at 122/3. Big over for India! IND-W 122/3 (17)

  • 9:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK Women’s T20 World Cup Score: 16 overs gone, India are now at 109/3. 41 still required in the last 4 overs and the Women in Blue need to up their game now, otherwise it will be Pakistan’s game. IND-W 109/3 (16)

  • 9:17 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK Women’s T20 World Cup Score: OUT! Harmanpreet Kaur departs!! Nashra Sandhu strikes again for Pakistan!! Big wicket for the Women in Green. Is this is a sign of a Pakistan comeback? IND-W 95/3 (14)

  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK Women’s T20 World Cup Score: 12 overs gone, India are now at 85/2. Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur look in good touch as the Women in Blue has gone over the required run-rate. IND-W 85/2 (12)

  • 8:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK Women’s T20 World Cup Score: 9 overs gone, India are now at 65/1. As we speak Shafali is gone! Nashra Sandhu strikes for Pakistan! IND-W 65/2 (9.1)

  • 8:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK Women’s T20 World Cup Score: OUT!! Sadia Iqbal removes Yastika Bhatia!! Pakistan finally get the breakthrough!! Jemimah Rodrigues is the new batter in. IND-W 39/1 (5.5)

  • 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK Women’s T20 World Cup Score: 5 overs gone, India are now at 33/0. Bhatia and Verma are in supreme form for the Women in Blue. IND-W 33/0 (5)

  • 8:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK Women’s T20 World Cup Score: Yastika Bhatia and Shafali Verma get off to a good start in the run-chase. 8 runs coming from the first over. IND-W 8/0 (1)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 12, 2023 9:44 PM IST

Updated Date: February 12, 2023 9:45 PM IST

More Stories