India Women vs South Africa vs Women 1st ODI Highlights

Hello and welcome to our coverage of India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI match live from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The excitement of Women’s cricket returns in India as the Mithali Raj and Co. will lock horns against South Africa in the 50-over match to kickstart the cricketing season. The women’s players are raring to go and play for a long time but the COVID-19 outbreak put a break on the sporting action in the country. Now, with things getting a little bit in control the sporting activities are finally taking place across the country. Also Read - Highlights Ind vs Eng 3rd Test, AS IT HAPPENED: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin Knock England Out of WTC Final Race as India Take 2-1 Lead

The Indian women’s team will be led by the experienced campaigner Mithali Raj as she has some powerful players like Smiriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues and Jhulan Goswami. Also Read - Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 4: India Crush England by 317 Runs to Draw Level at 1-1 in Four-Match Series

While Sune Luus will lead the South Africa camp with Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk and Shabnim Ismail on her side. Also Read - Highlights India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 Chennai: Ashwin Takes Fifer as India Extend Lead to 249 at Stumps

India Women Squad: Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sushma Verma(w), Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, C Prathyusha, Sweta Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Monica Patel

South Africa Women Squad: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus(c), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty(w), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Sinalo Jafta, Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase

Live Updates

  • 3:32 PM IST

    India Women vs South Africa vs Women Live updates: DONE AND DUSTED! South Africa Women register a comprehensive 8-wicket win over India as they completely dominated the game in all three departments. Indian players lacked the spark in both bowling and batting and it will be an uphill task for them to make a comeback in the series.

  • 3:06 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score and Updates India Women vs South Africa vs Women: South Africa are marching towards a massive win with a 150-run stand for the opening wicket. The Indian women’s team has been completely outclassed here. SA-W 153/0 in 34.4 overs

  • 1:27 PM IST

    Live Score India Women vs South Africa Women: The visitors are off to a good start in the 178 chase. The openers Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee are playing cautiously to set up the tone for the chase. Meanwhile, they are also punishing the poor balls as a result we have witnessed six fours in seven overs so far. SA-W 32/0 in 7 overs

  • 12:39 PM IST

    Live Updates India Women vs South Africa Women: South Africa bowlers bring their A-game on the table to restrict India for 177/9 in 50 overs. Apart from Mithali (50) and Harmanpreet (40) none of the batswomen had an impressive day. For South Africa, Shabnam Ismail was the pick of the bowlers as she claimed three wickets. While Nonkululeko Mlaba scalped twice. IND-W 177/9 in 50 overs

  • 11:38 AM IST

    India Women vs South Africa vs Women Live Match: Mithali Depart After Fifty! The Indian captain was playing with calm and composure but Ismail broke her concentration and dismissed her for 50. She slammed 4 fours and a six and looked in total control. The responsibility is now on Deepti Sharma’s shoulders to take the innings forward. IND-W 154/5 in 38 overs

  • 10:32 AM IST

    Live Score and Updates: The Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur partnership is looking solid and its the only thing that India need right now. Harmanpreet is playing her natural game with some counter-attacking shots while Mithali is cautious and looking to play the anchor role. IND-W 83/3 in 22 overs

  • 9:59 AM IST

    India Women vs South Africa vs Women Live Score: After losing the openers, Indian team is currently feeling some unwanted pressure with Punam Raut and skipper Mithali Raj in the middle. One of them needs to play the anchor role now to rebuild the innings and take India to a formidable total. Mithali Raj will be the key for India from here on. IND-W 36/2 in 13 overs

  • 9:22 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score India Women vs South Africa vs Women: Early Blow! Ayabonga Khaka dismisses Smriti Mandhana on 14. The swashbuckling opener was looking in good touch until she makes the mistake and threw her wicket away. It will be interesting to see how things will pan out for India now. Punam Raut is the new batswoman in. IND-W 16/1 in 4.3 overs

  • 8:59 AM IST

  • 8:57 AM IST

    Playing XIs are out:

    India Women (Playing XI): Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma(w), Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Monica Patel, Poonam Yadav
    South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty(w), Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus(c), Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Lara Goodall, Nonkululeko Mlaba