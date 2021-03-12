India Women vs South Africa vs Women 3rd ODI Highlights

India women cricket team bounced back in a dominating fashion after losing the series opener. An all-round performance in the 2nd ODI saw them register a nine-wicket win over South Africa with the hosts drawing level in the five-match series. After South Africa captain Sune Luus opted to bat first, Jhulan Goswami and Mansi Joshi landed early blows before the spinners took over. Goswami eventually finished with 4/42 while Rajeshwari Gayakwad took 3/37 as the tourists were bowled out for 157.

In reply, India women did lose opener Jemimah Rodrigues early before the pair of Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut pushed them ahead. Bot struck half-centuries but in contrasting style. Mandhana began his innings in style with a six to get off the mark and she remained unbeaten on 80 off 64 with 10 fours and three sixes. Raut was solid and struck 62 off 89 with eight fours. India hunted down the target in 28.4 overs.

All the five matches will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

India Women vs South Africa Women Full Squads

India Women Squad: Sushma Verma (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, C Prathyusha, Sweta Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Monica Patel, Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha

South Africa Women Squad: Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Sinalo Jafta, Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (captain), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail