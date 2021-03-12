India Women vs South Africa vs Women 3rd ODI Highlights

India women cricket team bounced back in a dominating fashion after losing the series opener. An all-round performance in the 2nd ODI saw them register a nine-wicket win over South Africa with the hosts drawing level in the five-match series. After South Africa captain Sune Luus opted to bat first, Jhulan Goswami and Mansi Joshi landed early blows before the spinners took over. Goswami eventually finished with 4/42 while Rajeshwari Gayakwad took 3/37 as the tourists were bowled out for 157. Also Read - Mithali Raj Becomes First India Woman to Score 10,000 Runs in International Cricket

In reply, India women did lose opener Jemimah Rodrigues early before the pair of Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut pushed them ahead. Bot struck half-centuries but in contrasting style. Mandhana began his innings in style with a six to get off the mark and she remained unbeaten on 80 off 64 with 10 fours and three sixes. Raut was solid and struck 62 off 89 with eight fours. India hunted down the target in 28.4 overs. Also Read - Live Cricket Streaming India Women vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch IND-W vs SA-W Live Stream Cricket Online on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports in India

All the five matches will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Also Read - IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips India Women vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODI Match at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow 9 AM IST March 12 Friday

India Women vs South Africa Women Full Squads

India Women Squad: Sushma Verma (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, C Prathyusha, Sweta Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Monica Patel, Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha

South Africa Women Squad: Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Sinalo Jafta, Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (captain), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail

Live Updates

  • 4:44 PM IST

    Live Updates India Women vs South Africa Women: It’s Done and Dusted! South Africa win the game by 6 runs via DLS Method. With the clinical win, the visitors are now 2-1 up in the five-match ODI series. Indian bowlers disappoint today as Lee slams a majestic century to put South Africa in command throughout the chase. SA-W beat IND-W by 6 runs (DLS Method)

  • 4:10 PM IST

    SA need 26 runs in 21 balls

  • 4:10 PM IST

    Rain Stops Play: Well, it’s raining in Lucknow now with South Africa 223/4 in 46.3 overs. Lizelle Lee is unbeaten on 132 off 131 with 16 fours and two sixes. Anne Bosch is on 16 off 28 with one four. DLS par score at this stage is 217. SA are well ahead.

  • 4:01 PM IST

    SA in cruise control: Lezille Lee continues to bat in the same vein after completing an excellent century. She has just struck a six off Deepti Sharma to bring up the 200 for her team. She is batting on 116 off 123. Giving her company is Anne Bosch on 13. Score 204/4 in 44 overs, chasing 249

  • 3:40 PM IST

    Live India Women vs South Africa Women Updates: Jhulan Goswami Strikes Again! The veteran bowler gets Marizanne Kapp for a duck and now South Africa are in trouble. They desperately need someone to stick alongside Lizelle Lee to take this game forward. India captain Mithali Raj also has a huge responsibility to now using her bowlers effectively as Jhulan is left with only two overs now. SA-W 179/4 in 38 overs

  • 3:24 PM IST

    Century for Lizelle Lee: With a six, Lee reaches her century in style. A terrific knock from the South Africa opener. She has put her team on the front foot in this chase. She took 97 deliveries to reach the three figures and has so far struck 13 fours and a six. South Africa are well ahead in this contest now. India need to pick quick wickets here to keep their hopes alive of defending this total. Score 170/2 in 35 overs, chasing 249

  • 2:28 PM IST

    Jhulan Strikes: Jhulan Goswami strikes to break the partnership. Lara Goodall has holed out to Harmanpreet Kaur on 16 off 41. South Africa women have lost their second wicket of the innings. Score 81/2 in 21.2 overs. chasing 249

  • 2:24 PM IST

    Fifty for Lee: With a single, Lizelle Lee reaches her second fifty of the ongoing five-match series. This has been a solid effort from the South Africa opener who has laid an excellent platform for the chase here. She has struck seven fours so far. Score 79/1 in 20 overs, chasing 249

  • 2:08 PM IST

    South Africa solid in chase: Lizelle Lee looks quite solid having reached 41 off 43 with the help of six fours. Batting alongside her is Lara Goodall on 9 off 22. SA-W 60/1, chasing 249

  • 1:50 PM IST

    First Blow to South Africa: OUT! Deepti Sharma strikes in her first over with the scalp of Laura Wolvaardt. A full delivery from Deepti as the spinner invites Wolvaardt for a drive but the ball sneaks through the gap between bat and pads and crashes on the stumps. She scored 12 off 29 with two fours. SA lost their first wicket in chase of 249. Score 41/1 in 10 overs