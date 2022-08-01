AS IT HAPPENED | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 3, Birmingham

It was once again a busy day for the Indian contingent in the Commonwealth Games as the tricolour nation extended their medal tally to six in the ongoing games as India clinched 2 more golds, all coming in the weightlifting category. First it was Jeremy Lalrinnunga in the 67 kg category, followed by Achinta Sheuli in the 73 kg men’s category. India’s all 6 medals have so far come in the weightlifting category. In other games, India women’s cricket team got the better off their arch-rivals Pakistan by 8 wickets to claim their first victory of the games. Indian men’s hockey team kick-started their campaign off to a flier with a record 11-0 victory over Ghana. The Indian badminton side reached the semi-final stage of the games with a comfortable 3-0 win over South Africa.Also Read - Achinta Sheuli Wins India's 3rd Gold in Weightlifting; Extends Medal Tally to Six

