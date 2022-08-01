AS IT HAPPENED | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 3, Birmingham

It was once again a busy day for the Indian contingent in the Commonwealth Games as the tricolour nation extended their medal tally to six in the ongoing games as India clinched 2 more golds, all coming in the weightlifting category. First it was Jeremy Lalrinnunga in the 67 kg  category, followed by Achinta Sheuli in the 73 kg men’s category. India’s all 6 medals have so far come in the weightlifting category. In other games, India women’s cricket team got the better off their arch-rivals Pakistan by 8 wickets to claim their first victory of the games. Indian men’s hockey team kick-started their campaign off to a flier with a record 11-0 victory over Ghana. The Indian badminton side reached the semi-final stage of the games with a comfortable 3-0 win over South Africa.Also Read - Achinta Sheuli Wins India's 3rd Gold in Weightlifting; Extends Medal Tally to Six

  • 2:13 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: That’s all we have for today. Achinta Sheuli ends the day with a Gold. The first Gold of the day was clinched by Jeremy Lalrinnunga. We’ll see you once again today at 1 PM IST. Till then goodbye, take care and goodnight!

  • 1:18 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: Oh yes, he is going for it. He has a clean jerk and that is heartwarming, now is the moment of truth – he does it. He is surely getting gold here.

  • 1:18 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: Achinta going for 170-kg. This is surreal. He has a good clean, and the jerk is not good enough. The medal race is wide open now. Achinta has another shot at it. He is getting advise from his support staff. He looks focussed as he comes out into the podium for his final attempt.

  • 1:11 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: Do not go anywhere, there is another medal coming for certain. We have to wait to find out which colour would it be. He is ready with his lift for 166-kg and yes – he has done it. He goes back into first place.

  • 12:45 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: India waiting with baited breath to witness Sheuli lift. The feeling is that the third gold is coming.

  • 12:40 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: Meanwhile, the badminton Mixed Doubles team have entered the semis with a 3-0 win over South Africa. That was a dominating show from the Indian baddies.

  • 12:27 AM IST

  • 12:26 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: The bar is going up and so are the Indian hopes for another gold. It would be perfect end to a great weekend for India at Birmingham. Did you hear Achinta say “I love you” after smashing 143-kg?

  • 12:21 AM IST

  • 12:14 AM IST

    LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 3, Birmingham: After a stupendous 140-kg lift with his second attempt. Achinta has stepped it up further with a successful lift of 143-kg in third attempt at snatch.