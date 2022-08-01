AS IT HAPPENED | CWG 2022 Highlights Day 4, Birmingham

India wrapped up Day 4 by winning three medals, two coming in Judo and a solitary medal in weightlifting. First it was Shushila Devi with the silver, followed by Vijay Yadav settling down with Bronze and finally Harjinder Kaur who also bagged the Bronze in women’s 71 kg category. India men’s hockey team were hold to a thrilling 4-4 by England. Indian Badminton defeated Singapore 3-0 to reach the Final of the event. The shuttlers will face Malaysia in the gold medal match. Indian Men’s Table Tennis team also reached the final of the event by overcoming Nigeria 3-0 in the semi-final. Team India’s medal tally now counts 9.Also Read - CWG 2022: Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur Wins Bronze In Women's 71kg

LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 4: Spotlight on Boxers, Hockey Team | CWG 2022, CWG 2022 news, CWG 2022 Day 4, Birmingham weather, CWG 2022 online streaming, CWG 2022 Live, CWG 2022 Live Updates, CWG 2022 Live Scores, Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score, CWG 2022 schedule, CWG 2022 India schedule, CWG 2022 latest news, CWG 2022 timings, CWG 2022 date, CWG 2022 venues, Commonwealth Games 2022 Also Read - Indian Cyclist Meenakshi Suffers Crash, Run Over By Rival

Also Read - Highlights India vs Singapore Badminton Mixed Team Semi-Final, CWG 2022: India Beat Singapore 3-0; Face Malaysia in Gold Medal Match

Live Updates

  • 2:36 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: India wraps up Day 4 by winning three medals, two coming in Judo and a solitary medal in weightlifting. First it was Shushila Devi with the silver, followed by Vijay Yadav settling down with Bronze and finally Harjinder Kaur who also bagged the Bronze in women’s 71 kg category. India men’s hockey team were hold to a thrilling 4-4 by England. Indian Badminton defeated Singapore 3-0 to reach the Final of the event. The shuttlers will face Malaysia in the gold medal match. Indian Men’s Table Tennis team also reached the final of the event by overcoming Nigeria 3-0 in the semi-final. Team India’s medal tally now counts 9.

  • 2:04 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Indian Table Tennis Men’s Team Beats Nigeria 3-0 in semi-final to enter the Gold Medal match.

  • 1:29 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: In Men’s 80kg Light Heavyweight, Ashish Kumar beats Travis Tapatuetoa of Niue 5-0 to enter the quarter-finals.

  • 1:09 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Harjinder Kaur wins Bronze in Weightlifting!! Another medal in Weightlifting.

  • 12:57 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Harjinder Kaur lifts 119 kgs in the third attempt.

  • 12:55 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Harjinder Kaur now lifts 116 kgs in the second attempt of the clean and jerk around.

  • 12:51 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Harjinder Kaur lifts 113 Kg in the first attempt of the clean and jerk round. She is very much a medal contender now.

  • 12:33 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Vijay Kumar wins Bronze in Judo after Sushila Devi Clinches Sliver.

  • 12:17 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Lakshya Sen wins the second game 21-15. Indian shuttlers assures atleast a silver medal. They will play Malaysia tomorrow in the final.

  • 12:14 AM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4: Clean and Jerk round remains. She will go for 93 Kgs. She has a chance of winning the medal. Currently placed at 4th.