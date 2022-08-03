Highlights | India at Birmingham, Day 6

India wrapped up Day 6 by winning five medals, two in Weightlifting and one a piece in Judo, High Jump and Squash. Tulika Maan won a silver in 78 kg category in Judo, two bronze medals in weightlifting through Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh. Saurav Ghoshal bagged bronze for the first-time ever for India at the commonwealth games in Men’s Squash. Tejaswin Shankar also bagged bronze, giving India it’s first ever medal in athletics in this year’s competition. The India women’s hockey team has earned a semi-final berth by beating Canada 3-2 in their group encounter. The Men’s hockey team also emerged victorious by getting better off the Canada Men’s team by 8-0. Indian women’s cricket team crushed Barbados by 100 runs to enter the semis as well. As of now Team India’s medal tally now counts to 18.Also Read - CWG 2022: India Beat Barbados By 100 Runs In Women's T20I Group-stage Match, Qualify For Semi-Final

