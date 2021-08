Tokyo Olympics 2020 Highlights, Day 12

It was a disappointing Tuesday for India and the heartbreak started with the Manpreet Singh-led side going down to Belgium after giving them a stiff competition till half-time. The Men’s Hockey Team is still in the race for a historic bronze. Later in the day, Tajinderpal Singh Toor failed to even qualify for the Men’s Shot Put Final.Also Read - Olympics Hockey: India Women Seek Golden End to Fairy Tale

Lots to look forward to on Day 12 in Tokyo. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest. Also Read - India's Schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 13, August 4: All You Need to Know

