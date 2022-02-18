Highlights India vs West Indies T20 Scorecard As It Happened

Kolkata: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd T20I match between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata.Also Read - Parthiv Patel Compares Rohit Sharma With MS Dhoni

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel produced superb bowling in slog overs as India survived some anxious moments before walking out with an eight-run won over West Indies in the second T20I that handed them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Friday. Also Read - India vs West Indies: Deepak Chahar, Venkatesh Iyer Get Injury Scare During 1st T20, Doubtful For 2nd T20

Significant contributions from Kohli (50), Rishabh Pant (52) and late blitzkrieg from Venkatesh Iyer take India to 186-5 after 20 overs? Will Kieron Pollard and team script a successful chase to keep visitors alive in the series? or Will Rohit outfox visitors to take another series win? Stay tuned for live updates! Also Read - India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma Showers Huge Praises On Ravi Bishnoi, Mentions Shreyas Iyer In Scheme Of Things For T20 World Cup

Sheldon Cottrell striked in his first over as Ishan Kishan departed after an underconfident innings. Virat Kohli walked in and was exceptional till he got out. His intent was clearly visible. He was batting at a better strike rate than Rohit. Roston Chase came to the party for West Indies as he sent Rohit-Suryakumar Yadav to the dugout right after the first powerplay.

West Indies have won the toss and elected to field first. Jason Holder comes back in place of Fabian Allen. India, on the other hand, are unchanged. 

Check India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, IND vs WI T20 Live Score and IND vs WI Live Streaming Online, IND vs WI T20 Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs West Indies T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.

Live Updates

  • 10:46 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: Harshal Patel bowls an excellent over and India win the 2nd T20 by 8 runs.

  • 10:45 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: Just a single. Harshal Patel redeems himself. 10 required off last ball.

  • 10:44 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: Another SIX!!! He has launched that into the orbit. It was in the slot. 102 metres long. A wry smile on everyone’s face. 11 runs required off 2.

  • 10:42 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: Pollard on strike. Excellent bowling from Harshal Patel. 23 runs required off the last 4 balls. Can Powell hit four back to back sixes. He hits one alright. 17 required off 3 balls.

  • 10:40 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: DOT ball. WI need 24 off 5 balls.

  • 10:39 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: Terrific over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. 25 runs required off the last over.

  • 10:38 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: Kieron Pollard has entered the crease as Pooran departs after a well made 50. The situation is going down to the wire. 27 runs left off the last 8 balls.

  • 10:33 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: Harshal Patel comes to bowl his 3rd over. Rovman Powell is not happy as he seems out on a boundary opportunity. DOT ball is like gold in the death overs. Exceptional fielding from Ishan Kishan. Last ball left. Can Harshal finish it well for India? FOUR! off the last ball. WI need 29 off 12 balls.

  • 10:27 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: The game is perfectly in balance. Deepak Chahar has bowled two expectional yorkers. SIX!!! Massive hit from Powell and the crowd is not happy. Both batters have been given a reprieve. SIX! Back to back fifties for Pooran. WI need 37 off last 18 balls.

  • 10:23 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs WI T20 Score: India has been poor with the catches. DROPPED!!! Bhuvneshwar Kumar drops it from his bowling. India have been poor with the time too. 10 runs off the over. WI need 53 from 24 balls.