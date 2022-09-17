India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Score, Legends League Cricket 2022: It was Ashley Nurse in the first innings with a commanding hundred for the capitals. In the second innings, it was Kevin O’Brien, who scored an astonishing 100 to help Gujarat Giants beat India Capitals by 3 wickets. Also Read - Virat Kohli Can't Open With Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Available In Playing XI, Gautam Gambhir's Remark Goes Viral

Ashley Renaldo Nurse lit up the Eden Gardens on Saturday night with an amazing display of power as the India Capitals and Gujarat Giants clashed in the opening game of the Legends League Cricket 2022, which is being held in India for the first time.

After Giants' captain Virender Sehwag invited the Capitals to bat first, the strong crowd at the ground must have expected to witness a Jacques Kallis special. But while the Capitals captain did not have good day with the bat, failing to open his account, it was Nurse who stole the spotlight and how!

Check out playing XI from today’s match:

India Capitals (Playing XI): Jacques Kallis, Soloman Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Denesh Ramdin, Ashley Nurse, Liam Plunkett, Suhail Sharma, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Pawan Suyal, Praveen Gupta.

Reserves: Praveen Tambe, Rajat Bhatia, Farveez Maharoof, John Mooney.

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Virender Sehwag(c), Kevin O Brien, Parthiv Patel(w), Manvinder Bisla, Thisara Perera, Yashpal Singh, Rayad Emrit, Mitchell McClenaghan, Graeme Swann, KP Appanna, Ashok Dinda

Reserves: Elton Chigambura, Richard Levi, Joginder Sharma.

The unique rule states that one “super substitute” will be available for each team which they can use after the completion of 10 overs in any inning of the match. However, the teams have to announce the name of these “super-sub” players before the start of the game.