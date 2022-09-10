India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series: India Legends won by 61 runs. India spinners have put the team in control. South Africa have lost half their side with captain Jonty Rhodes in the middle. The required run-rate has creeped up to 19 an over. Looks like a formality for India from here.Also Read - RSWS 2022 Day 2: Ban Legends Take on Brian Lara-Led Windies Counterparts; Australia Renew Rivalry With Sri Lanka

Binny and Yusuf Pathan power India to 217/4 after 20 overs. Raina and Yuvraj Singh got out courtesy of a same type of dismissal. Binny and Yusuf Pathan have a huge responsibility to take India past 190. Suresh Raina and Stuart Binny are keeping the run-rate in control for the team. Sachin Tendulkar and Naman Ojha were off to a brisk start in Kanpur before falling in quick succession. India Legends won the toss and elected to bat first. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar-led defending champions India Legends will have Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and others in their team, for the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS), starting today at Green Park, Kanpur.

List of Playing XI for both sides:

India Legends (Playing XI): Sachin Tendulkar(c), Naman Ojha(w), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha

South Africa Legends (Playing XI): Henry Davids, Morne van Wyk(w), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes(c), Johan Botha, Eddie Leie, Johan van der Wath, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Andrew Puttick

  • 11:11 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends: 76 required off the final over. FOUR!!! Reverse sweep by Jonty Rhodes and he gets a boundary. LEG BYES!!! Another boundary, this time off the pads. FOUR!!! Down the ground this time. IT’s ALL OVER!!! India Legends won by 61 runs.

  • 11:03 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends: Two overs remain and exactly two wickets remain as India Legends are cruising to a one-sided victory at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur.

  • 10:45 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends: Munaf Patel is back for his 3rd over. Johan Botha and Jonty Rhodes are looking to play out the 20 overs. SIX!!! Maybe they are not. Excellent strike from Botha. OUT!!! Another wicket falls. Botha departs. SA 106/6 (15)

  • 10:34 PM IST

  • 10:32 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends: OUT!!! Henry Davids departs and Yuvraj Singh gets the wicket. The stumps are all over the place at the moment. SA 90/4 (12)

  • 10:25 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends: 10 overs have gone by and South Africa are just able to score the amount of runs every over to keep the required run-rate in check. OUT!!! Pragyan Ojha gets another. SA 79/3 (10.5)

  • 10:16 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends: Rahul Sharma gets the first wicket as Morne van Wyk falls inside the powerplay. The wicket will certainly put a lot of stress on the new and upcoming batters. SA need 160 off 68 balls.

  • 10:01 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends: The partnership between the pair of Andrew Puttick and Johan Van Dar Wath are off to a great start.for the 218 chase. The required run-rate is hovering around 8. SA 39/0 (5.2)

  • 9:31 PM IST

  • 9:25 PM IST