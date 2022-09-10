India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series: India Legends won by 61 runs. India spinners have put the team in control. South Africa have lost half their side with captain Jonty Rhodes in the middle. The required run-rate has creeped up to 19 an over. Looks like a formality for India from here.Also Read - RSWS 2022 Day 2: Ban Legends Take on Brian Lara-Led Windies Counterparts; Australia Renew Rivalry With Sri Lanka

Binny and Yusuf Pathan power India to 217/4 after 20 overs. Raina and Yuvraj Singh got out courtesy of a same type of dismissal. Binny and Yusuf Pathan have a huge responsibility to take India past 190. Suresh Raina and Stuart Binny are keeping the run-rate in control for the team. Sachin Tendulkar and Naman Ojha were off to a brisk start in Kanpur before falling in quick succession. India Legends won the toss and elected to bat first. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar-led defending champions India Legends will have Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and others in their team, for the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS), starting today at Green Park, Kanpur.

List of Playing XI for both sides:

India Legends (Playing XI): Sachin Tendulkar(c), Naman Ojha(w), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha

South Africa Legends (Playing XI): Henry Davids, Morne van Wyk(w), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes(c), Johan Botha, Eddie Leie, Johan van der Wath, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Andrew Puttick