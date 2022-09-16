India Maharajas vs World Giants T20 Scorecard, Legends League Cricket 2022: Yusuf Pathan and Tanmay Srivastava put on a 103-run stand to take India Maharajas to 6 wicket win. Also Read - India Legends vs World Giants T20, Eden Gardens, Kolkata Weather Report: Rain Expected To Play Spoilsport

Pankaj Singh's fifer restricts Giants to 170/8 after 20 overs. Denesh Ramdin remained the top scorer (42) for World Giants. Harbhajan-led Maharajas are creating inroads in Giant's innings after the powerplay. Both Kallis and O'Brien are back in the hut. It is noteworthy that they were now in a commanding position despite losing Hamilton Masadakza in the powerplay. Jacques Kallis, skipper of World Giants, have won the toss and elected to bat first. Harbhajan Singh will lead India Maharajas in place of Virender Sehwag.

Check out Playing XI from the match here:

India Maharajas (Playing 11) – Virender Sehwag, Tanmay Srivastava, Mohammed Kaif, Parthiv Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Manvinder Bisla, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Joginder Sharma, S Sreesanth, Pankaj Singh.

World Giants (Playing 11) – Hamilton Masakadza, Jacques Kallis (c), Daniel Vettori, Dinesh Ramdin, Tatenda Taibu, Thisara Perera, Kevin O’Brein, Tim Bresnan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar.

Subs For India Legends: Ashok Dinda, Pravin Tambe, Parvinder Awana.

Subs For World Giants: Ryan Sidebottom, Romesh Kaluvitharana, Prosper Utseya.