India Maharajas vs World Giants T20 Scorecard, Legends League Cricket 2022: Yusuf Pathan and Tanmay Srivastava put on a 103-run stand to take India Maharajas to 6 wicket win.

Pankaj Singh's fifer restricts Giants to 170/8 after 20 overs. Denesh Ramdin remained the top scorer (42) for World Giants. Harbhajan-led Maharajas are creating inroads in Giant's innings after the powerplay. Both Kallis and O'Brien are back in the hut. It is noteworthy that they were now in a commanding position despite losing Hamilton Masadakza in the powerplay. Jacques Kallis, skipper of World Giants, have won the toss and elected to bat first. Harbhajan Singh will lead India Maharajas in place of Virender Sehwag.

Check out Playing XI from the match here:

India Maharajas (Playing 11) – Virender Sehwag, Tanmay Srivastava, Mohammed Kaif, Parthiv Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Manvinder Bisla, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Joginder Sharma, S Sreesanth, Pankaj Singh. Also Read - India Maharajas vs World Giants Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Legends Match Live Online and On TV

World Giants (Playing 11) – Hamilton Masakadza, Jacques Kallis (c), Daniel Vettori, Dinesh Ramdin, Tatenda Taibu, Thisara Perera, Kevin O’Brein, Tim Bresnan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar.

Subs For India Legends: Ashok Dinda, Pravin Tambe, Parvinder Awana.

Subs For World Giants: Ryan Sidebottom, Romesh Kaluvitharana, Prosper Utseya.

Live Updates

  • 11:11 PM IST

    LIVE INM vs WOG T20 Score, LLC 2022: SIX!!! Irfan Pathan finishes it off in style. India Maharajas win the exhibition match by 6 wickets.

  • 10:54 PM IST

  • 10:45 PM IST

    LIVE INM vs WOG T20 Score, LLC 2022: Yusuf Pathan is turning it on for India Maharajas. This is the kind of innings which was required to chase this steep target down. There is certainly dew in the field which is not helping Giants either. INM need 43 off 33 balls.

  • 10:22 PM IST

  • 10:15 PM IST

    LIVE INM vs WOG T20 Score, LLC 2022: OUT!!! Mohammed Kaif was probably the most important wicket in the batting line and World Giants have got it at the right time. INM 50/3 (7)

  • 9:53 PM IST

    LIVE INM vs WOG T20 Score, LLC 2022: Edwards is certainly getting some swing on offer. He is bowling with deception as well. INM 20/1 (3)

  • 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE INM vs WOG T20 Score, LLC 2022: FOUR!!! Parthiv Patel smokes it down the ground for a boundary. Fidel Edwards, who picked up Virender Sehwag early, is back for his 2nd over. INM 15/1 (2.2)

  • 9:45 PM IST

  • 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE INM vs WOG T20 Score, LLC 2022: OUT!!! FIFER for Pankaj Singh. World Giants finish on 170/8 after 20 overs.

  • 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE INM vs WOG T20 Score, LLC 2022: OUT!!! Pankaj Singh gets his second wicket. Looks like Denesh Ramdin has to play till the end to take World Giants past 180 now. S. Sreesanth finished his 3rd over and he gives away 22 runs. WOG 170/5 (19)