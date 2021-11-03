Highlights IND vs AFG  T20 World Cup 2021 Match

Abu Dhabi: Rohit Sharma-MOTM. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of T20 World Cup 2021 Match between India and Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. India and Afghanistan are set to lock horns in Match No.33 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday, November 3 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. India, led by Virat Kohli, are in deep trouble, having lost both their Super 12 matches against Pakistan and New Zealand in Dubai. If they lose their next match, they will officially be knocked out of the competition. The Afghans, led by Mohammad Nabi, on the other hand, have a realistic chance of qualifying for the semis. They won their previous game against Scotland by 62 runs and got their net run rate up to a stunning 3.097. The pitch in Abu Dhabi hasn't been an overly great one for batting. The team, batting first, has mostly strained to find much rhythm. The chasing teams have mostly dominated, winning 78 percent of the matches. Bowlers are expected to have a decent day in the office.

Live Updates

  • 12:04 AM IST

    That’s all we have from our Live Blog ! We’ll see you next time ! Till then goodbye !

  • 11:39 PM IST

    Virat Kohli: Much better wicket to be fair. We spoke about the fact that in the other games, if we just had two overs of free-flowing batting, then that sends a message to the opposition that we are going to put you under the pump. When we do that, we know how we can play. Sometimes, you do fall to the pressure and have to accept that. T20 cricket is a very instinctive game, in batting, bowling and decision-making. We do make decisions on the go. Top three is mostly settled unless situations like today when the openers batted all the way through and the power-hitters were ready. We don’t always decide early to go hard, but we do back ourselves and when we do get going, we know what we can do. Well, yes that is the plan (to keep playing this way) but as I said, sometimes you just give in to the pressure. The other teams bowled really well to us. Yes, it (net run rate) was to be honest. We are always positive, and so were thinking about it. The return of Ash (is the biggest positive), we saw him doing well in the IPL and when he does this, we get control in the middle overs. That’s what I’m most pleased about (today).

  • 11:38 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma | Player of the match | 74(47): The idea was to go after it, and get off to a good start, which didn’t happen in the first two games and lay the platform for the others. Exceptional batting from Rahul, and that partnership was vital. We were prepared to field first, and it was a good pitch to bat on. Getting to a respectable total was important, and the NRR could come into play so we had to win by a good margin, so glad we got that. Today it was necessary to get off to a good start, and that’s not my natural game – I usually like to get in. So I made an effort to settle in, play cricketing shots, and put up a big total.

  • 11:12 PM IST
    Live India vs Afghanistan Score and Updates: That’s it !! India finally win ! 2 valuable points earned ! India beat Afghanistan by 66 runs.
  • 11:06 PM IST

    Live India vs Afghanistan Score and Updates: Final over to go ! Afghanistan are now at 130/7.

  • 11:04 PM IST
    Live India vs Afghanistan Score and Updates: Rashid Khan gone ! Shami with another wicket !
  • 11:00 PM IST

    Live India vs Afghanistan Score and Updates: OUT ! Shami removes Mohammad Nabi !

  • 10:58 PM IST

    Live India vs Afghanistan Score and Updates: 16 off Shardul Thakur’s over, but it’s too late now. AFG 125/5 (18)

  • 10:54 PM IST

    Live India vs Afghanistan Score and Updates: After 17 overs Afghanistan are now at 109/5. India cruising like never before. Much needed !

  • 10:42 PM IST
    Live India vs Afghanistan Score and Updates: 3 runs off Bumrah’s over. India cruising. AFG 88/5 (15)