Abu Dhabi: Rohit Sharma-MOTM. India and Afghanistan are set to lock horns in Match No.33 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday, November 3 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. India, led by Virat Kohli, are in deep trouble, having lost both their Super 12 matches against Pakistan and New Zealand in Dubai. If they lose their next match, they will officially be knocked out of the competition. The Afghans, led by Mohammad Nabi, on the other hand, have a realistic chance of qualifying for the semis. They won their previous game against Scotland by 62 runs and got their net run rate up to a stunning 3.097. The pitch in Abu Dhabi hasn't been an overly great one for batting. The team, batting first, has mostly strained to find much rhythm. The chasing teams have mostly dominated, winning 78 percent of the matches. Bowlers are expected to have a decent day in the office.